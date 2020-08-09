20 under 40 honorees chosen

"We are proud to introduce our 2020 Post-Star 20 under 40 honorees," said Post-Star Publisher Brian Corcoran. "As we continue to navigate an uncertain world with COVID-19 impacting all aspects of our lives, announcing these honorees affirms that our region is in good hands for the future. Our entire area benefits every day from the commitment and involvement of these community members.

"Thanks to all of you who took the time to nominate an outstanding 20 under 40 candidate. These nominations really highlight the young leadership that is so active and involved in our communities," he said.

The 20 Under 40 honorees were selected by a committee of community leaders. This year's judges included The Post-Star’s President and Publisher, Brian Corcoran; Skidmore College’s associate director of employer outreach and strategic communications, Pam Fisher; Co-founder of Glens Falls Living and The Yellow Note LLC, Tom Lyons; Glens Falls National Bank mortgage originator and residential loan officer, Kevin Porpora; and SUNY Adirondack Associate Vice President of Human Resources and Payroll and Affirmative Action Officer and Deputy Title IX Coordinator, Mindy Wilson.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be unable to host an awards luncheon this year but look forward to having a formal event in the future.

If you would like more information on this topic, please contact Gina Tenner at 518-742-3365 or gtenner@poststar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0