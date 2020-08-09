20 under 40 honorees chosen

GLENS FALLS — Honorees of The Post-Star’s 20 Under 40 awards for 2020 have been selected.
In May, the newspaper began seeking nominations from the community to honor people younger than 40 who have demonstrated success and dedication to their careers and who are role models in their trades or communities.
The 2020 award honorees are:
- Heather Ashline, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
- Jeffrey Bean, Jr., Bean’s Country Store
- Kayla Carlozzi, Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area
- Lisa Carpenter, Glens Falls National Bank & Trust Company
- Natalia Carusone, Saratoga Springs School District
- Katy Cook, Adirondack Health Institute
- Kevin Dougrey, Hudson Headwaters Health Network
- Kelly Eustis, Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce
- Edward Fitzgerald, McPhillips, Fitzgerald & Cullum, LLP
- Maura Forcier, Minky Mink
- Katrina Jilek, Agricultural Stewardship Association
- Jennifer Kraft, Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB
- Kimberly London, SUNY Adirondack
- Dr. Christopher Mason, CR Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital
- Kassia May, Kassia’s Play Dates
- Emily Murphy, Charles R. Wood Theater
- Zac Perry-Lapoint, Moreau Community Center
- Jessica Pino-Goodspeed, Hunger Solutions NY & Underwood Park CrossFit
- Ginger Record, LifePlan CCO NY
- Amy Ryan, Schwartz Heslin Group
"We are proud to introduce our 2020 Post-Star 20 under 40 honorees," said Post-Star Publisher Brian Corcoran. "As we continue to navigate an uncertain world with COVID-19 impacting all aspects of our lives, announcing these honorees affirms that our region is in good hands for the future. Our entire area benefits every day from the commitment and involvement of these community members.
"Thanks to all of you who took the time to nominate an outstanding 20 under 40 candidate. These nominations really highlight the young leadership that is so active and involved in our communities," he said.
The 20 Under 40 honorees were selected by a committee of community leaders. This year's judges included The Post-Star’s President and Publisher, Brian Corcoran; Skidmore College’s associate director of employer outreach and strategic communications, Pam Fisher; Co-founder of Glens Falls Living and The Yellow Note LLC, Tom Lyons; Glens Falls National Bank mortgage originator and residential loan officer, Kevin Porpora; and SUNY Adirondack Associate Vice President of Human Resources and Payroll and Affirmative Action Officer and Deputy Title IX Coordinator, Mindy Wilson.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be unable to host an awards luncheon this year but look forward to having a formal event in the future.
