20 people quarantined from Super Bowl party COVID exposures

Twenty people have now been quarantined, including three people who are sick, after three Super Bowl parties at which there were people who were infected with coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Friday.

Health Services urged people to not gather in other people’s homes at this time.

They also issued a reminder to the public about travel-related quarantines since schools are on vacation next week. Quarantines are still required after travel to a non-contiguous state for more than 24 hours.

In those cases, travelers must be tested during one of their last three days before returning to New York state. When they arrive in New York state, they must quarantine for at least 72 hours and then get another test. When negative test results come back, the person can leave quarantine.

Prison update

Cases continue to rise at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. Three more inmates tested positive, and three others recovered, for a total of 135 cases since the pandemic began and 61 people currently ill. At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, there were three more cases. Currently, three inmates are ill, for a total of 25 cases since last March.

School cases