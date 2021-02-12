20 people quarantined from Super Bowl party COVID exposures

Twenty people have now been quarantined, including three people who are sick, after three Super Bowl parties at which there were people who were infected with coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Friday.
Health Services urged people to not gather in other people’s homes at this time.
They also issued a reminder to the public about travel-related quarantines since schools are on vacation next week. Quarantines are still required after travel to a non-contiguous state for more than 24 hours.
In those cases, travelers must be tested during one of their last three days before returning to New York state. When they arrive in New York state, they must quarantine for at least 72 hours and then get another test. When negative test results come back, the person can leave quarantine.
Prison update
Cases continue to rise at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. Three more inmates tested positive, and three others recovered, for a total of 135 cases since the pandemic began and 61 people currently ill. At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, there were three more cases. Currently, three inmates are ill, for a total of 25 cases since last March.
School cases
Schuylerville Central School District reported one case, a Schuylerville Elementary student who was last in the building on Feb. 8. One staff member and 13 students have been quarantined.
Fort Ann Central School District reported one case late Thursday, which led to the closure of the junior/senior high school Friday. The building is expected to reopen after winter vacation.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 21 new cases, for a total of 2,545 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 33 recoveries, for a total of 2,313 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 168 people currently ill. Three of them are hospitalized, which is unchanged from Thursday. All three are moderately ill, as are two people who are not hospitalized. Of the new cases, each person caught the virus from exposures in the community.
- Washington County reported Thursday’s statistics. There were 14 new cases, for a total of 1,895 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 19 recoveries, for a total of 1,748 recoveries. There were 111 people ill, and 11 were hospitalized. That’s two more patients than on Wednesday.
- Essex County reported one death, for a total of 25 deaths since the pandemic began, and 14 new cases.
- Saratoga County reported two deaths. The county has now had a total of 140 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began.
- The county also reported 44 new cases, for a total of 11,256 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. There were 120 recoveries, for a total of 8,486 recoveries. There are 2,630 people currently ill and 44 are hospitalized, three fewer than Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one town of Corinth resident (for a total of 39) and one village of Corinth resident (for a total of 34).
- Still ill: 38 town of Corinth residents, 33 village of Corinth residents, 34 Hadley residents, 168 Moreau residents, 48 Northumberland residents, 40 town of Saratoga residents, 13 Schuylerville residents, 37 South Glens Falls residents, 21 Victory residents and 187 Wilton residents.
- Recovered: one Hadley resident, seven Northumberland residents, one town of Saratoga resident, two South Glens Falls residents and two Wilton residents.
- Deaths since March: two in the town of Corinth, none in the village of Corinth, one in Hadley, 11 in Moreau, none in Northumberland, one in the town of Saratoga, five in Wilton, none in Schuylerville, none in South Glens Falls and none in Victory.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 22 coronavirus patients, down from 24 patients Thursday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 16 coronavirus patients, down from 18 patients Wednesday. There is one person in intensive case and seven people are no longer contagious but not well enough to be discharged.
For Thursday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported a total of 249 new cases, for an increased positive test rate of 2.3%, but that still reduced the weekly average to 2.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.9%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 3.9%, which decreased the weekly average to 4%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which kept the weekly average at 2.7%.
- Statewide, 8,404 people tested positive for the virus, for a positive test rate of 3.54%, the same as Thursday. There were 7,068 people hospitalized with coronavirus on Thursday and 135 people died.
