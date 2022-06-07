$2 million in ARPA funds authorized for Glens Falls water and sewer upgrades, repairs

GLENS FALLS — Mayor Bill Collins authorized nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to be spent on a repair to the city’s wastewater treatment plant and upgrades to the city’s water system on Friday.

Bill Norton, the city’s sewer and water superintendent, said five drinking water filter tanks will be upgraded.

The tanks remove minerals, impurities and other particulates from the water supply, according to Norton.

“In continuous use since 2002, the filter tanks needed repairing. We sequenced the upgrades so there would be no interruption of service for the residents,” he said.

The five 30,000-gallon water filter tanks were emptied and thoroughly inspected. Each tank contains water and thousands of pounds of sand per tank.

The mechanical components inside of the tanks were inspected and replaced where needed. Each filter tank had the fiberglass of their filter cells repaired, and the walls of each tank had a high-performance coating added, according to a news release.

Each tank was refilled with new sand, and are back to work filtering 1.7 million gallons of water per day, according to a news release.

“We are pleased that we could do this important project at no direct cost to the taxpayers of Glens Falls,” Collins said.

The wastewater treatment plant needs to have two primary clarifiers repaired and refurbished.

Those tanks are the first step in the wastewater treatment process, according to a news release. The tanks remove oils, grease and suspended solids.

The two tanks in need of repairs were installed in 1936, and are in need of a significant investment, according to a news release. There are two other clarifier tanks that were installed in 1986 that do not need to be repaired at this time.

The project will include repairing failing concrete, re-coating the sidewalks along the clarifier tanks and the resurfacing of the six effluent weirs, which control the flow out of the tanks.

Once the repairs are complete, the clarifiers will be coated with an epoxy coating, which is used to extend the life of each tank. Once the coating is dry, both tanks will be put back into operation.

Collins said that these projects are important for the quality of life for city residents now and in the future. He said that the projects will benefit residential growth and business development.

“As mayor, I want to ensure that we are working to keep Glens Falls moving forward, and these upgrades on our water and wastewater systems will help to do just that,” he said.

The city received roughly $6 million in ARPA funds from the federal government in 2021, which is half of the expected $12 million in funding.

This is the second major use of the city’s ARPA allotment. The first authorization was to support the Dix Avenue revitalization project, which also separated storm water and sewer water by adding new water lines.

The city is still waiting for the second half of the $12 million in ARPA funding. The city has $1,892,519 remaining from the initial funding awarded.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at 518-742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.