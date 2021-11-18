2 COVID-related deaths in Washington County

Two COVID-related deaths occurred on Wednesday following hospitalizations of the individuals, bringing Washington County’s total COVID-19 death toll to 54, according to the county Public Health Department.

The cases involved a 51-year-old and 65-year-old, both unvaccinated.

County health officials reported 79 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases to 366, which is four more than the last report.

The county’s seven-day positivity rolling average is 12.7% for the second day in a row, which keeps Washington County at the highest positive test percentage in the state.

A total of 51 of the 79 new cases have been linked to other cases, while the remaining 28 cases have no direct origin. Fourteen of the cases involve fully vaccinated individuals, according to the report. Washington County is currently investigating 776 breakthrough cases in which fully vaccinated individuals have contracted coronavirus.

Eighty new recoveries were reported along with 15 individuals currently hospitalized, 10 fewer than previously recorded in a news release from the Health Department.

Washington County continues to organize vaccine clinics. For more information, visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

Warren County

Warren County set a new high mark in coronavirus cases for the second time this week.

Warren County Health Services reported 72 new cases along with 28 recoveries on Thursday.

Health Services is now monitoring 554 active COVID-19 cases, which is 44 more than reported on Wednesday. A total of 537 of those cases involve mild illness.

The county reported 17 hospitalizations as of Thursday, one more than reported on Wednesday. One of the reported hospitalizations is critically ill, while the remaining have moderate illness.

According to Health Services, of the new cases, all but one involved community spread. The other was reported in a skilled nursing facility. Twenty-five of the new cases Thursday involve fully vaccinated individuals.

As of Thursday, the county reported 69.3% of residents have been fully vaccinated. A total of 1,126 of 44,543 fully vaccinated residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warren County continues to report a significant spike in transmission rates, the majority of which stem from workplace exposure, family/household exposure and indoor events or gatherings.

Health Services recommends that residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination, and a booster dose, as soon as eligible. Call Health Services at 518-761-6580 or go to https://bit.ly/36LRv5e for options.

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places per the CDC’s recommendations for “high” transmission counties. For more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face-coverings.html.

Do not go into public if feeling ill, and quarantine until able to get a COVID-19 test.

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings.

If diagnosed with COVID-19, consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment, as early treatment is imperative in many cases.

For more Warren County COVID-19 data, go to warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.