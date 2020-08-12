You have permission to edit this article.
19-year-old airlifted to Albany Medical Center following accident
19-year-old airlifted to Albany Medical Center following accident

QUEENSBURY — A 19-year-old was airlifted to Albany Medical Center following a motor vehicle accident on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff's Office. 

On Wednesday afternoon, the office responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of Luzerne Road and Minnesota Avenue in Queensbury. 

A 2018 Toyota SUV operated by Armine Kurkjian, 26, of South Glens Falls, turned left onto Minnesota Avenue and into the path of a 2006 Honda motorcycle operated by Brandon R. White, 19, of Queensbury, according to the press release. White was then airlifted to Albany Medical Center.

Kurkjian was issued tickets for failure to yield right of way.

White will be issued tickets for operating out of class, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle and uninspected motor vehicle, police said.

The accident was handled by Patrol Officer K.S. Ordway. West Glens Falls Fire Department and West Glens Falls EMS assisted on the scene.

