179th Saratoga County Fair is canceled for 2020

BALLSTON SPA — The 179th Saratoga County Fair is no more over concerns of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made on the Saratoga County Fair's Twitter account Friday afternoon on behalf of the Board of Directors.

The annual fair was scheduled to take place from July 21-26 at the Saratoga County Fairgrounds, located in Ballston Spa.

According to the post, the fair was only canceled one time in its history during the Civil War.

Fair officials posted the following statement:

"While the Fair’s mission is to provide an annual educational experience in agriculture to the diverse population of our region, the health and safety of our our patrons, volunteers, and surrounding communities are a top priority."

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed caution to summer events that attract people from across New York, which included Saratoga Race Course and the New York State Fair in Syracuse.

The Board of Directors said partners, vendors, volunteers and entertainers will be contacted in the coming weeks to discuss the cancellation.

The event is set to return July 20-25, 2021.

