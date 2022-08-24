$15 million solar energy project proposed in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A nationwide sustainable energy company wants to build a community solar plant at 53 Quaker Ridge Boulevard next to the Walmart off Quaker Road.

CVE North America has filed an application with the Warren-Washington Industrial Development Agency seeking financial assistance through tax abatements.

The company, which is part of the larger CVE Group, has over 250 employees worldwide, and over 400 operating renewable energy assets.

The proposed 5 million-watt, 40-acre solar plant would provide energy savings for around 1,000 residents, according to the company.

The project would cost just under $15 million, according to the IDA application.

Carson Weinand, senior business developer for CVE, said that a benefit of sustainable energy is that customers could save 10% of their monthly energy bill, and low-income residents could save up to $50,000 over 25 years.

The plant would produce "generous tax revenue" for the town of Queensbury, Warren County and the school district, generating over $100,000 over the next 35 years, Weinand said.

Weinand said that the company chose the particular Queensbury site because it is near power lines and is big enough.

The energy company is seeking abatements in sales, mortgage and real property taxes.

Weinand said that a stipulation for getting the financial assistance approved is that the company needs to own the project site.

Currently, Forest Enterprises Management are the owners of the site, which is currently vacant.

According to the IDA application, the energy company plans on purchasing the property, but it is unclear when.

The IDA has already met with the energy company and will be setting a date for a public hearing.

Weinand said that the impression from the first meeting is that there's "a way forward."

If approved, construction of the site would last six months and would generate around 40-50 construction jobs. Once built, there would only be a small handful of part-time employees to oversee various functions of the plant.