14 residents of Essex Center nursing home have recovered from COVID-19

In a spate of good news, 14 residents of Essex Center have recovered from coronavirus, and the SUNY Adirondack student who tested positive for the virus was a virtual-only student who was not living on campus.
In Essex County, an outbreak at the Essex Center nursing home continued Monday with two more workers getting ill.
Of the staff, 18 have now recovered, out of 35 sickened, Centers Health Care reported.
Of the 57 Essex Center residents sickened by coronavirus, 14 have now recovered.
Ten residents have died so far and three are hospitalized.
That means 33 residents are still sick.
The Essex County Department of Health is not reporting on recoveries of Essex Center residents, and is not reporting on recoveries of workers who do not live in the county, but Centers is providing that information.
Also on Monday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, and six recoveries, for a total of 273 recoveries among people with confirmed cases. Eleven people are currently sick, all mildly, and no one is hospitalized.
- Washington County reported one new case and two recoveries, for a total of 270 confirmed cases since March and 248 recoveries. Nine people are currently sick, and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 10 new cases and 21 recoveries over the weekend, for a total of 978 confirmed cases and 882 recoveries. There are 79 people still sick, and five are hospitalized, an improvement of one since Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, four Moreau residents are sick, one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident and two Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported three new cases: two Essex Center employees and one other person. Outside of Essex Center, five county residents are currently sick and none are hospitalized. Among Essex Center residents, 33 are still sick and three are hospitalized.
- The Capital Region reported 10 new cases Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.4% and likely reflects the fact that fewer tests are processed on Sundays.
- The only county in the region to have a positive test rate above 1% was Albany County, which reported six cases and a positive test rate of 1.1%. One percent represents the threshold at which the virus is under control.
- Statewide, 583 people tested positive Sunday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.92%.
- There were 464 people hospitalized throughout the state with coronavirus and four people died.
- Locally, Saratoga Hospital reported four coronavirus patients Monday and Glens Falls Hospital reported none.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged the public to wear masks and socially distance to keep the virus under control.
"New York's government sets the tone for the state's response to COVID-19, but New Yorkers drive it home. We can defeat this virus and create a better future, but we need New Yorkers to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands as local governments enforce state guidance,” he said in a news release. "There's no doubt that we've made progress, but this is not over yet. By staying New York Tough, we'll get through this together."
