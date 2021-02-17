14% of Warren County residents vaccinated

Coronavirus cases are continuing to fall as more people get vaccinated.
As of Tuesday, 14.2% of Warren County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine. That’s 9,131 people, including those who were vaccinated at local pharmacies. So far, 4,585 people have also gotten their second dose.
In Saratoga County, 16,132 residents have received both doses of the vaccine. That's 7% of the county population. In addition, 32,040 people have received one dose. That's an additional 13.9% of the county population.
In an effort to get more residents vaccinated, Saratoga County has created an online form that gathers information from those who want the vaccine. The form is not a guarantee of a vaccination appointment, but will help county workers get appointments for people. It can be found at:
Prison update
Many inmates have recovered at Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann. Two more inmates tested positive and 26 inmates recovered, for a total of 141 cases since the pandemic began, and 37 people are currently ill. At the nearby state-run Washington Correctional Facility, three inmates are still ill, for a total of 25 cases since last March.
Wednesday’s cases
- Warren County reported five new cases, for a total of 2,592 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries for a total of 2,388 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 140 people currently ill. Five people are hospitalized, one more than on Tuesday. All five are moderately ill, as is one person who is not hospitalized. Of the new cases, every person caught the virus in community exposures.
- Washington County reported eight new cases, for a total of 1,961 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and seven recoveries, for a total of 1,836 recoveries. There are 89 people currently ill and five are hospitalized, an increase of one since Tuesday.
- Essex County reported two new cases.
- Saratoga County did not report.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 15 coronavirus patients, down from 19 patients Tuesday.
- Glens Falls Hospital did not report. On Monday, it had 15 coronavirus patients.
On Tuesday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 152 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.7%, which decreased the region’s weekly average to 2.1%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.5%, which increased the weekly average to 2.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 3.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.1%, which decreased weekly average to 2%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 6.2%, which increased the weekly average to 3.4%.
- Statewide, 6,092 people tested positive for the virus, for a decreased positive test rate of 3.58%. There were 6,574 people hospitalized with coronavirus Tuesday and 109 people died.
