14% of Warren County residents vaccinated

Coronavirus cases are continuing to fall as more people get vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, 14.2% of Warren County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine. That’s 9,131 people, including those who were vaccinated at local pharmacies. So far, 4,585 people have also gotten their second dose.

In Saratoga County, 16,132 residents have received both doses of the vaccine. That's 7% of the county population. In addition, 32,040 people have received one dose. That's an additional 13.9% of the county population.

In an effort to get more residents vaccinated, Saratoga County has created an online form that gathers information from those who want the vaccine. The form is not a guarantee of a vaccination appointment, but will help county workers get appointments for people. It can be found at:

Prison update