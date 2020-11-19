13 more sickened with COVID in Warren County; highest one-day total since May 12

Household spread led to eight new cases of coronavirus in Warren County, Health Services reported Thursday.
One family of three got tested together and all three tested positive. In other cases, people who lived with someone who tested positive also got infected.
“They’re basically people who had contact with their household members before they knew they were positive,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.
Coronavirus spreads rapidly in households, highlighting the need to be careful when college students come home next week. Health officials are recommending that students isolate in their room, eat there alone, use a separate bathroom if possible, and that everyone in the household wear masks in common areas.
For travelers, the state guidance is to get tested three days before coming home, and then get tested again after three days of quarantining in New York. Another alternative is for the person to quarantine before traveling home.
In addition to the eight people who caught coronavirus at home, five others also tested positive, for a total of 13 people testing positive in one day.
The last time Warren County had so many people test positive on the same day was on May 12, when 14 people tested positive. At the time, the virus was spreading through nursing homes. That is not currently the case.
“Now it is virtually all community spread,” Lehman said in a news release.
Of the other five, one person was infected at college, one caught the virus from a friend and one caught it at work (in a workplace outside Warren County). Tracers have not yet determined where the other two caught it.
Support Local Journalism
Vaccine distribution planning begins
Warren County is getting ready for vaccine distribution, which could begin in December. In a video conference Thursday morning, federal officials warned that there won’t be enough vaccine for all of the people listed as top priorities, county Administrator Ryan Moore said.
Top priorities include health care workers, first responders, elderly people in congregate living facilities and people with high-risk conditions.
The county will play a pivotal role in storing the vaccine — which must be kept very cold — and dispersing it to those who will administer it.
“Vaccination is how we get back to normal, and local governments are going to play the critical role in this program,” Moore wrote in an email to many local officials.
He asked for their help “in ensuring that Warren County residents get vaccinated safely and as quickly as possible.”
Warren County Supervisor Peter McDevitt, who represents Glens Falls Ward 2, immediately volunteered to go first in the vaccine distribution to show the public that he is confident it is safe.
Thursday's statistics
- Warren County reported 13 new cases, for a total of 463 confirmed cases since March. One person recovered Thursday, for a total of 389 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 39 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized. One person is still in a ventilator, in critical condition. That person is in their 60s and caught the virus in the community.
- Washington County reported eight new cases, for a total of 387 confirmed cases since March, and three recoveries, for a total of 347 recoveries. There are 27 people currently ill, and no one is hospitalized. Of the eight new cases, two were people who were already quarantined after contact with someone who tested positive, and one was a college student. The other five caught the virus from unknown people in the community.
- Saratoga County reported 39 new cases, for a total of 1,744 confirmed cases. There were no new recoveries, leaving the county’s total at 1,427 recoveries. There are 335 people currently ill and 13 are hospitalized, one more than Wednesday. The county’s most recent death, on Tuesday, was of an 87-year-old Ballston man.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases include one town of Saratoga resident (for a total of five) and one Wilton resident (for a total of 18). Still ill: 11 Moreau residents, four Northumberland residents, four town of Saratoga residents, two Schuylerville residents, two South Glens Falls residents and 17 Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported one new case, for a total of 195 since March. There are 24 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized.
- Great Meadow Correctional Facility, the state maximum-security prison in Fort Ann, reported no change. There are two ill inmates. The nearby Washington Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison, also reported no change, with 16 inmates ill.
- Saratoga Hospital reported nine coronavirus patients, and Glens Falls Hospital reported three. Two weeks ago, both hospitals did not have any coronavirus patients. Last week, Saratoga Hospital went from zero to four, then six, and this week has continued to see an increase. Glens Falls Hospital had no coronavirus patients for quite some time, until seeing a sudden increase this week.
For Wednesday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- The Capital Region reported 209 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.2%. The goal to controlling the virus is to stay below 1%. Every county in the region now has a seven-day average above 1%.
- Warren County is at 1.2%, with a 1.1% weekly average. Washington County is at 1%, with a 1.1% weekly average. Saratoga County is at 1.8% with a weekly average of 2.1%.
- The state’s new hot spot definition would put a county into the “yellow zone,” in which schools would have to implement weekly testing of 20% of the students and staff, if the county’s weekly average reached 3.5%.
- Statewide, 5,310 people tested positive Wednesday, an overall positive test rate of 2.72%. The hot spots had a positive test rate of 4.11% and the state without the hot spots had a positive test rate of 2.38%.
- There were 2,276 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday in the state and 31 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Updated
Watch now: Gov. Andrew Cuomo's gives an COVID-19 update
-
SUNY Adirondack's campus cautiously comes alive as college begins fall semester
-
Students return to class under new COVID-19 guidelines
- 309 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.