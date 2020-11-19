13 more sickened with COVID; highest one-day total since May 12

Household spread led to eight new cases of coronavirus in Warren County, Health Services reported Thursday.

One family of three got tested together and all three tested positive. In other cases, people who lived with someone who tested positive also got infected.

“They’re basically people who had contact with their household members before they knew they were positive,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.

Coronavirus spreads rapidly in households, highlighting the need to be careful when college students come home next week. Health officials are recommending that students isolate in their room, eat there alone, use a separate bathroom if possible, and that everyone in the household wear masks in common areas. For travelers, the state guidance is to get tested three days before coming home, and then get tested again after three days of quarantining in New York. Another alternative is for the person to quarantine before traveling home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to the eight people who caught coronavirus at home, five others also tested positive, for a total of 13 people testing positive in one day.