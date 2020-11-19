13 more sickened with COVID; highest one-day total since May 12

Household spread led to eight new cases of coronavirus in Warren County, Health Services reported Thursday.
One family of three got tested together and all three tested positive. In other cases, people who lived with someone who tested positive also got infected.
“They’re basically people who had contact with their household members before they knew they were positive,” said county spokesman Don Lehman.
Coronavirus spreads rapidly in households, highlighting the need to be careful when college students come home next week. Health officials are recommending that students isolate in their room, eat there alone, use a separate bathroom if possible, and that everyone in the household wear masks in common areas. For travelers, the state guidance is to get tested three days before coming home, and then get tested again after three days of quarantining in New York. Another alternative is for the person to quarantine before traveling home.
In addition to the eight people who caught coronavirus at home, five others also tested positive, for a total of 13 people testing positive in one day.
The last time Warren County had so many people test positive on the same day was on May 12, when 14 people tested positive. At the time, the virus was spreading through nursing homes. That is not currently the case.
“Now it is virtually all community spread,” Lehman said in a news release.
Of the other five, one person was infected at college, one caught the virus from a friend and one caught it at work (in a work place outside Warren County). Tracers have not yet determined where the other two caught it.
There have now been a total of 463 confirmed cases in Warren County since March. One person recovered Thursday, for a total of 389 recoveries among confirmed cases.
There are 39 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized. One person is still in a ventilator, in critical condition.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
