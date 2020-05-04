12th Warren County nursing home resident dies

Statewide, there are 9,647 people hospitalized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Monday’s press conference.

He added that he had hoped for a “fast decline” but that at least it was continuing to go down.

“You see that curve coming down, you see that mountain we went up, now we’re on the other side of the mountain,” he said.

On Sunday, there were 717 new hospitalizations reported.

There were also 226 deaths, including 33 nursing home residents.

“This is the number that haunts me every day,” Cuomo said. “So we don’t become immune, it’s 226 families, 226 wives or brothers or children that are now suffering the loss of a loved one.”

He unveiled a four-phase plan for reopening, saying that the time has come.

“This is not a sustainable situation. You can do it for short period of time but you can’t do it forever,” he said. “It’s unsustainable economically, it’s unsustainable personally. We see it in increased alcoholism, increased substance abuse, increased domestic violence.”

But he still plans to reopen slowly and to shut things down if there is a spike in infections.