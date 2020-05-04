12th Warren County nursing home resident dies

The virus that has spread through many of Warren County’s nursing homes took another life overnight.
One nursing home resident died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services said Monday. The person is the 18th death to COVID-19 in the county. Of the deaths, 12 were nursing home residents, four were in an assisted living facility and two were living at home.
Deaths in Washington County are similarly high in nursing home cases. The death that Washington County announced Sunday was a resident in a nursing home, Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said Monday.
Washington County has joined Warren County’s effort to collect cloth masks and distribute them. Those who have extra material and are making masks can drop them off at the Washington County Municipal Center, 383 Broadway, Fort Edward. Mask-makers should go to the Building B entrance, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dr. Richard Leach will sanitize the masks through local dentists’ offices and then return them for distribution within the county.
Anyone who needs masks should email publicsafety@washingtoncountyny.gov and officials will set up a time to coordinate pickup at the Municipal Center.
On Monday:
- Warren County reported one more person had tested positive, for a total of 182 confirmed cases, and 85 of them have recovered. Four people are hospitalized, with three in critical condition. Three others are in critical condition at nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
- Washington County reported one more person had tested positive, for a total of 166 confirmed cases. So far, 75 people have recovered. One person is hospitalized. Yesterday’s death was a nursing home resident.
- Saratoga County reported three more people have tested positive for a total of 364 confirmed cases. Eleven people are hospitalized. In addition, 289 people have recovered.
- Essex County reported no change in its cases, currently at 48. So far, 38 people have recovered, the county said, offering a new statistic. No one is hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported five coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital reported six.
Statewide, there are 9,647 people hospitalized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Monday’s press conference.
He added that he had hoped for a “fast decline” but that at least it was continuing to go down.
“You see that curve coming down, you see that mountain we went up, now we’re on the other side of the mountain,” he said.
On Sunday, there were 717 new hospitalizations reported.
There were also 226 deaths, including 33 nursing home residents.
“This is the number that haunts me every day,” Cuomo said. “So we don’t become immune, it’s 226 families, 226 wives or brothers or children that are now suffering the loss of a loved one.”
He unveiled a four-phase plan for reopening, saying that the time has come.
“This is not a sustainable situation. You can do it for short period of time but you can’t do it forever,” he said. “It’s unsustainable economically, it’s unsustainable personally. We see it in increased alcoholism, increased substance abuse, increased domestic violence.”
But he still plans to reopen slowly and to shut things down if there is a spike in infections.
“I would like to see as few New Yorkers pass away as possible,” he said.
He also showed a chart of each region’s readiness for reopening.
In the Capital Region, which includes Saratoga, Washington and Warren counties, the hospitalization rate is too high for reopening, he added.
The Capital Region needs to have 14 consecutive days of hospitalizations and deaths decreasing, using a three-day average to weed out any anomalies. It also needs to have 30 tests per 1,000 residents “ready to go” before reopening, so that people can be quickly tested if they develop symptoms. The National Guard is distributing tests in an effort to reach that level.
The North Country, which includes Essex County, will meet all of the reopening standards when it receives enough tests.
