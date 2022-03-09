120-acre solar array facility proposed for vacant golf course in Moreau

MOREAU — An energy development company is looking to turn an old private golf course into a solar array and community garden for the residents in Moreau.

U.S. Light Energy, a New York-based energy company that specializes in community solar facilities, is proposing a planned unit development for a vacant lot at 65 Reynolds Road, the former site of Thunderbird Golf Course South.

The company's chief operating officer, Michael Fingar, went before the Moreau Town Board on Tuesday night to submit the site plans for the project, the next required step before moving forward with the town's Planning Board.

Currently, the 203-acre plot of land is zoned for agriculture and one- and two-family residences. U.S. Light Energy is asking the town to rezone the property as a PUD, which would include four separate designated areas of the land.

The company is proposing to divide the plot into a community solar facility, a community garden, a future development area, and a resource protection area. The site plans state that the proposal is in line with Moreau's comprehensive land use plan and is "a creative use" of the vacant land.

The solar facility would take up 120 acres, a large majority of the property, but the plans indicate only 80 acres of that would be fenced in, with 35% of that section covered in solar panels.

"We also positioned this piece off to the side to create less visibility for nearby residences," Fingar told the board.

The proposal states the project will bring additional revenue to the town.

The plans propose "a payment-lieu of tax agreement" with Moreau and seasonal landscaping job opportunities for residents.

In addition to the solar energy equipment and panels, U.S. Light Energy included a 7-acre community garden for town residents' use, complete with two ponds and a solar pavilion to be used for farmers markets and community gatherings.

Directly behind the garden would be an area designated as a resource protection area. The project plans describe that 41-acre northern portion of the land as space to preserve water quality by leaving the land undisturbed surrounding a stream that feeds into the Hudson River.

This area would protect wildlife from future development on the land.

The remaining 34 acres would be classified as a future development area. The company's proposal included multiple possibilities for the land including a 16-unit residential community, a campground, or agricultural purposes, similar to the current properties in the area.

Town Supervisor Todd Kusnierz said it was too early in the process for board members to express their opinions.

"Our role this time is to refer to the Planning Board for a recommendation. It would be premature of us to give our thoughts one way or another until we hear back," he said.

The project was referred to the Planning Board on Tuesday night for review at the next meeting scheduled for March 21 at 7 p.m.

