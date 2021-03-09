12 proposals received by Glens Falls for year-round marketplace

GLENS FALLS — The city is poised to award a multi-million contract to construct a marketplace along South Street in the coming weeks, the latest sign that the long-awaited Downtown Revitalization Initiative is moving forward after years of seemingly no activity.

A working group tasked with overseeing the implementation of the various projects associated with the DRI is in the process of sorting through 12 proposals received by the city to construct the marketplace.

A decision on which engineering firm will be awarded the project is expected to be made by next month, according to Mayor Dan Hall.

“We will probably bring in three or four of those people next week and then make a decision the following week,” he said.

Hall said it’s unclear when construction on the marketplace will begin until an engineering firm is selected, but added he’s hopeful the project can be completed sometime next year.

“We have different timelines from different companies, so we’ll know more about that when we choose the company,” he said.