12 more test positive for COVID at Essex Center; Nursing homes in county halt visitation

In an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, the Essex County Department of Health on Wednesday asked all nursing homes in the county to stop visitation for 14 days.
They all agreed to do so, starting immediately Wednesday morning. Visitation was also canceled at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.
The issue is that the outbreak at the Essex Center nursing home, which has also infected two dozen employees, may spread through the community.
"I don’t know where it is and the next 14 days will shake it out," said Department of Health Director Linda Beers. "We’re working really diligently on controlling this."
She added that she was relieved that everyone agreed to halt visitation.
"I think it's a best practice," she said. "We’re feeling good about that."
The department has been working nonstop since Aug. 17, when the first Essex Center resident tested positive and died. Three more have died in the week since then.
"We are testing every day, people here until 9 o'clock at night," Beers said. "I'm not complaining. We have a lot of good support."
On Wednesday, 11 more residents of Essex Center and one employee tested positive, for a total of 73 cases in the entire cluster, including one close contact of a resident.
Free testing was offered to all 60 close contacts, and 22 people took the county up on it. Results are expected by the end of the week.
On Tuesday, every resident and employee of Essex Center was retested if they had tested negative before. That was a total of 107 swabs. On Wednesday, all but nine results came back.
Essex County staff noted that they miscounted Tuesday, counting one positive resident twice. The totals were corrected Wednesday. In total, 37 residents have tested positive, three are hospitalized and four have died.
As Essex County was sounding the alarm about possible community spread of coronavirus, Warren County officials said they were seeing concerning signs too.
Most of the Warren County residents who tested positive this summer were not social distancing or wearing a mask at social gatherings. The two people who are currently sick were both socializing without taking precautions, Warren County Health Services said.
Not wearing a mask can put others at risk, such as the people that were at those social gatherings, and their families.
Considering all that, Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones urged residents Wednesday to wear masks and socially distance themselves in public as the region enters a “crucial time of year” with schools opening.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo described most of the state as doing well in controlling the virus, but also warned that now is the time for caution.
“Remember, there are factors you have notice of, that are developing. Remember, we are coming into the fall. Flu season — that will reduce your testing capacity. Colleges clusters. K-12 is starting.”
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, with two people still mildly ill and no one hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 253 confirmed cases since March and 238 recoveries. Two people are still ill and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 860 confirmed cases. Two people recovered, for a total of 800 recoveries. There are 43 people still sick, and one is hospitalized.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, one Hadley resident and one Wilton resident are still sick.
- Essex County reported 12 new cases, including one Essex Center employee and 11 residents.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 16 new cases Tuesday, the most recent day for which data was available. Those cases were 0.5% of the people tested, well under the 1% goal for controlling the virus. Every county in the region was at or below 1% Tuesday. The cases were mainly in Albany County, with seven, a positive test rate of 0.7%, and Schenectady County, with five, a positive test rate of 0.9%.
- Statewide, 566 people tested positive Tuesday, the most recent date for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.79%.
- There were 492 people hospitalized with coronavirus, and three people died of it.
- Locally, Glens Falls Hospital reported zero coronavirus patients and Saratoga Hospital reported one.
