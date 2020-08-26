12 more test positive for COVID at Essex Center; Nursing homes in county halt visitation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In an effort to control the spread of coronavirus, the Essex County Department of Health on Wednesday asked all nursing homes in the county to stop visitation for 14 days.

They all agreed to do so, starting immediately Wednesday morning. Visitation was also canceled at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.

The issue is that the outbreak at the Essex Center nursing home, which has also infected two dozen employees, may spread through the community.

"I don’t know where it is and the next 14 days will shake it out," said Department of Health Director Linda Beers. "We’re working really diligently on controlling this."

She added that she was relieved that everyone agreed to halt visitation.

"I think it's a best practice," she said. "We’re feeling good about that."

The department has been working nonstop since Aug. 17, when the first Essex Center resident tested positive and died. Three more have died in the week since then.

"We are testing every day, people here until 9 o'clock at night," Beers said. "I'm not complaining. We have a lot of good support."