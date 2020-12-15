 Skip to main content
12 more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Great Meadow state prison
1 comment
12 more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Great Meadow state prison

Great Meadow Correctional Facility

Great Meadow Correctional Facility on Route 22 in Fort Ann has 12 new cases of coronavirus, for a total of 13 people currently ill.

 Post-Star file photo

FORT ANN — Twelve more inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Facility tested positive Friday for coronavirus, after a week in which only one inmate had the virus.

That brings the total number of inmates who have had the virus at the maximum-security state prison to 59, with 13 people currently ill. No one has died.

There are no known cases at the state's nearby medium-security Washington Correctional Facility at this time.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

1 comment

