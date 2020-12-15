12 more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Great Meadow state prison

FORT ANN — Twelve more inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Facility tested positive Friday for coronavirus, after a week in which only one inmate had the virus.

That brings the total number of inmates who have had the virus at the maximum-security state prison to 59, with 13 people currently ill. No one has died.

There are no known cases at the state's nearby medium-security Washington Correctional Facility at this time.

