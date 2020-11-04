113th Assembly District race too close to call

The race for the 113th Assembly District race will be decided by absentee ballots.

Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, was 991 votes ahead of her opponent David Catalfamo on Wednesday morning. But with 9,606 absentee ballots still to be counted in Saratoga County and 2,303 in Washington County, the race is too close to call.

Woerner said she was encouraged and excited late Tuesday night after polls closed. She is leading in votes in Saratoga County, but was trailing Catalfamo in Washington County.

“There are 15,800 ballots that have been sent out. Of those, about 7,800 are Democratic ballots, 4,000 and some are independent ballots, and I won the independents by 61% last night, so I’m feeling pretty confident,” Woerner said Wednesday afternoon.

Woerner is looking to keep her seat representing the 113th Assembly District, which includes some towns in Washington and Saratoga counties. She came to the Assembly in 2014 with experience as a Round Lake village trustee and in the private sector as manager of a computer software publishing firm.