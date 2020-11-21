11 people test positive in Warren County; potential exposures at nine businesses

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Two people in the county are hospitalized, including one who is in critical condition and another that is considered moderately ill, Health Services said. A total of 44 others are still mildly sick.

Four of the new cases involve people who attended two separate events outside of the county where COVID protocols like mask wearing and social distancing were not adhered to.

Two others were already quarantining when they tested positive.

Another case involved a student who contracted the virus while attending an out of county college and a fifth case involves a person who became infected while working outside of the county.

But sources of infection for the three of the cases, including the Hadley-Luzerne infection, are still being investigated.

A total of 30 people have tested positive for the virus since last Sunday, marking the second consecutive week where the number of new infections topped 20 in a week. The county reported 23 cases last week.

Warren County currently has a positivity rate of 1.1% over the last seven days, well below 3.5% threshold set by the state that would trigger a partial shutdown.