11 people test positive in Warren County; potential exposures at nine businesses

Warren County Health Services on Saturday announced 11 new coronavirus cases and warned residents of a low-level exposures at nine county businesses.
One of the new cases involves a person who was inside the Hadley-Luzerne elementary school. The source of the school infection, which was discovered late Friday, has yet to be determined, Health Services said.
The person is in quarantine and the school remains open, according to a statement released on the school district's website.
A total of 11 people in the district, including nine students, have tested positive for the virus, according to the state’s COVID-19 school database, which tracks the number of positive cases in public and private schools.
“Currently, our district remains open for in-person instruction under the guidance of Saratoga and Warren County public health,” the statement reads.
Public Health Services also announced a low-level exposure risk at numerous businesses dating back to last week after several patrons tested positive on Friday and Saturday.
Masks are believed to have been worn at all times, but anyone who shopped at any of the following businesses is asked to self-monitor for symptoms and contact Health Services with any questions at 518-761-6580.
- Target, Aviation Road, Queensbury — Saturday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 pm.
- Adirondack Winery, Route 9, Lake George — Saturday, Nov. 14, 3:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Walmart, Quaker Road, Queensbury — Saturday, Nov. 14, mid-afternoon.
- Walmart, Route 9, Queensbury — Tuesday, Nov. 17, 11:30 a.m. to noon.
- Adidas Outlet, Route 9, Queensbury — Tuesday, Nov. 17, 4:20 to 4:40 p.m.
- TJ Maxx, Route 9, Queensbury — Tuesday, Nov. 17, 4:45 to 5:10 p.m.
- Chipotle, Route 9, Queensbury — Tuesday, Nov. 17, 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.
- Vinny's Barbershop, Route 9, Queensbury — Wednesday, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Texas Roadhouse, Route 9, Queensbury — Wednesday, Nov. 18, 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday marked the second time in three days that the county reported a double-digit increase in the number of new cases in a single day. Thirteen people tested positive for the virus on Thursday.
Support Local Journalism
Two people in the county are hospitalized, including one who is in critical condition and another that is considered moderately ill, Health Services said. A total of 44 others are still mildly sick.
Four of the new cases involve people who attended two separate events outside of the county where COVID protocols like mask wearing and social distancing were not adhered to.
Two others were already quarantining when they tested positive.
Another case involved a student who contracted the virus while attending an out of county college and a fifth case involves a person who became infected while working outside of the county.
But sources of infection for the three of the cases, including the Hadley-Luzerne infection, are still being investigated.
A total of 30 people have tested positive for the virus since last Sunday, marking the second consecutive week where the number of new infections topped 20 in a week. The county reported 23 cases last week.
Warren County currently has a positivity rate of 1.1% over the last seven days, well below 3.5% threshold set by the state that would trigger a partial shutdown.
Still, the numbers are greater than just a few months ago, when the region experienced a positivity rate below 1%.
On Saturday:
- Warren County reported 11 new cases, for a total of 475 confirmed since the outbreak began. Two people are hospitalized and the county reported no additional recoveries.
- Washington County reported seven new cases, for a total of 397 confirmed cases. One person recovered, but 33 others are still sick.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report publicly on the weekends.
On Friday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 202 new cases, for a positivity rate of 1.9%. Saratoga County had the highest positivity rate at 2.8%. Warren and Washington counties had positivity rates of 1.9% and 1.5%, respectively.
- Statewide, 5,972 people tested positive for the virus, for an overall positivity rate of 2.87%. The state’s hot spots had a positivity rate of 4.43%, while the rest of the state had a positivity rate of 2.49%.
- A total of 2,443 people were hospitalized and 34 died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.