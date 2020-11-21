11 people test positive for COVID-19 in Warren County

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Four of the new cases involve people who attended two separate events outside of the county where COVID protocols like mask wearing and social distancing were not adhered to.

Two others were already quarantining when they tested positive.

Another case involved a student who contracted the virus while attending an out of county college and a fifth case involves a person who became infected while working outside of the county.

But sources of infection for the three of the cases, including the Hadley-Luzerne infection, are still being investigated.

A total of 30 people have tested positive for the virus since Sunday, marking the second consecutive week where the number of new infections topped 20 in a week. The county reported 23 cases last week.

Warren County currently has a positivity rate of 1.1% over the last seven days, well below 3.5% threshold set by the state that would trigger a partial shutdown.

Still, the numbers are greater than just a few months ago, when the region experienced a positivity rate below 1%.

