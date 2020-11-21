11 people test positive for COVID-19 in Warren County

Warren County Health Services on Saturday announced 11 new coronavirus cases, including a person who was in Hadley-Luzerne elementary school earlier this week.
The source of the school infection has yet to be determined, but the person is quarantining and the school remains open, the district said in a statement posted to its website.
“Currently, our district remains open for in-person instruction under the guidance of Saratoga and Warren County Public Health,” the statement reads.
It's the second time in a week where the county has experienced a double-digit increase in the number of new cases in a single day. Thirteen people tested positive for the virus on Thursday.
Two people in the county are also hospitalized, and one person is in serious condition. There are 46 people in the county mildly sick with the virus, according to Health Services.
Four of the new cases involve people who attended two separate events outside of the county where COVID protocols like mask wearing and social distancing were not adhered to.
Two others were already quarantining when they tested positive.
Another case involved a student who contracted the virus while attending an out of county college and a fifth case involves a person who became infected while working outside of the county.
But sources of infection for the three of the cases, including the Hadley-Luzerne infection, are still being investigated.
A total of 30 people have tested positive for the virus since Sunday, marking the second consecutive week where the number of new infections topped 20 in a week. The county reported 23 cases last week.
Warren County currently has a positivity rate of 1.1% over the last seven days, well below 3.5% threshold set by the state that would trigger a partial shutdown.
Still, the numbers are greater than just a few months ago, when the region experienced a positivity rate below 1%.
