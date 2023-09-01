Adirondack Cycling Advocates (ACA) are pleased to announce the 10th Annual Harry Elkes Ride, Sept. 9, 2023. It begins and ends at the HUB in Brant Lake, New York. Like previous years, there are four rides: 15-, 32- and 50-mile road rides and an 18-mile gravel ride. The 32- and 50-mile road rides start at 9:30 AM, the 18-mile gravel ride starts at 9:30 am, and the 15-mile road ride starts at 10 am. Pre-registration ($40) is open through September 8, 2023 online at or in person, at the HUB, on the day of at $45. Free T-Shirt to the first 150 riders. Additional details and ride maps are available on the ACA website: www.ADKcyclingadvocates.com.