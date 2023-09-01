The NYS Chapter of the Forest Fire Lookout Association announces the 10th Annual Lighting of the Fire Tower, Saturday, Sept. 2nd at 9:00 p.m. We hope to have a light begin to shine in the cab of many towers across New York State. Last year we had so many wonderful volunteers that we were able to light 33 towers. Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9:00 p.m. The event honors the men and women who worked in these historic towers; protecting homes, businesses, communities and surrounding forests. The plan is to place a light in fire towers around the state from 9 to 9:30pm. We invite people to go to locations around the community (listed on our website) where they can look up, see the light on the horizon and remember that there was a fire tower there watching over them. Questions, email lauriejrankin@gmail.com or check www.nysffla.org.
