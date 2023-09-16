HUDSON FALLS – In 1923 the Strand Theater opened its doors and brought vaudeville performers and silent films to the village of Hudson Falls. Now, 100 years later, the venue has been brought back to life and is still bringing big-name entertainment to the village.

“This is the regional performing arts center of its type,” said Jonathan Newell, executive director of the Strand. “It’s historical, it’s intimate, it’s got this killer sound system. So we can host a lot of different things in a unique perspective, too.”

But the Strand’s story is one of twisting plot points and shocking reveals the likes of which Shakespeare himself could be proud of.

By 1928, the Strand had changed hands from the theater company that built it, and a decade later it was purchased by the Schine Circuit and converted into a movie theater.

It was sustained showing popular movies, and hosting community events throughout the decades that followed.

Newell said his mother recalled going to a dance there in the 40s. Among the photographs and relics hanging on the lobby wall, there is a picture of Ronald Reagan when he visited the theater some time while he worked as host of the General Electric Theater television and radio program in the 1950s.

But as more and more venues started popping up in the area, the intimate little theater became less and less of a gathering point. By the 1960s the theater’s fate seemed sealed.

It was almost curtains for the plucky little playhouse.

“It was slated for demolition,” Newell said. “So then the town (of Kingsbury) bought it.” That was 1968.

The theater was transformed once again, this time into an office building which served as the Kingsbury Town Hall beginning in 1969.

In order to make room for a lobby near the front doors of the theater, Newell said that some of the seats were removed from the back and others, close to the stage, were simply buried in sand. A four-inch-thick layer of concrete was poured over the top to level the floor. The walls and duct work were installed overtop of the existing interior.

“The deconstruction of the office building was like archeology,” Newell said. “They just left everything.”

And there the Strand sat, hiding in plain site; playing the part of a municipal office building for nearly 50 years.

In the meantime, Newell was growing up in Hudson Falls completely unaware of the role he would play in the theater’s life story, or the role it would play in his.

“I grew up in the village and I never knew that it was a theater,” he said.

Like many kids, Newell took an early interest in music, but unlike most, his interest never wavered, it only grew.

Newell had his choice of performing arts schools he could have attended following high school graduation, but returned to the area following his undergrad studies to stay connected to his roots and incorporate the culture of upstate New York into his compositional work.

“(I) didn’t want to pursue just the classical life,” he said. “I also wanted to write from this perspective, I wanted to be here to create through this stuff.”

He started teaching music at Adirondack Community College (now SUNY Adirondack) while pursuing his own musical career in the area.

His son was diagnosed with cancer as a baby, so the two would take frequent trips to New York City for treatment. Newell spent so much time in the city that he had to split his life between the two locales.

“I had to get a part-time job in New York. I ended up getting two graduate degrees in New York because there’s so much waiting around when you’ve got someone going through that treatment,” he said.

“So that sort of launched a part-time life down there, and a part-time life up here,” he added.

Once his son was declared in remission, Newell was able to settle back in Hudson Falls, but he wanted to combine the connections he had made in his double life to bring a piece of the big city music culture with him.

In 2010, along with colleagues from the area as well as downstate, Newell founded the not-for-profit Hudson River Music Hall Productions.

They first rented a spot at the old village courthouse as a place to hold concerts, but quickly outgrew the space.

“It was pretty successful right out of the gate,” he said. “We had, probably close to 400 people show up in a room that only holds two and a quarter.”

The production company bought the building behind the old courthouse and began renovations to transform it into the Hudson River Music Hall.

“People kept showing up,” Newell said. “These bands kept showing up to play.”

As his efforts gained more attention, and attracted more artists, Newell was approached by a Kingsbury judge, with an intriguing bit of information about the village’s historical arts scene.

“He goes, ‘The town hall is the Strand Theater.’ I go, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about man, I grew up here,’” Newell said.

As it turns out, town officials had been looking to move out of their digs for some time, but were having trouble finding a buyer for the building.

Newell, who had passed through the town hall on a few occasions decided to do some investigation. He asked the clerk at the front desk about the claim that the building had once been a theater. He was directed to a door, which he said he’d always assumed was a coat closet, and when he opened it he was transported back in time.

“(I) open the door, and it’s the stairs to the balcony,” he said. “And I swear I could hear the song ‘White Rabbit’ playing in my head, you know the old Jefferson Airplane, like, did I just go through the looking glass?”

Then, Newell was struck with another memory.

“I recalled a memory of being in Kindergarten in 1969 and the teacher saying, ‘Hey, let’s go take a walk through the Strand Theater, they’re gonna tear all the seats out,’” he said. “So that all came flashing back.”

It took several years for Newell and the production company to purchase the building, but by 2016, the town was out, and the stage was set for the Strand’s return.

“As soon as we got in to it there was so much energy and so much excitement,” he said. “The community really pitched in, loads of volunteers.”

The nonprofit also received several local community and state-wide grants including from then New York State Sen. Betty Little’s office, for $130,000, and Assembly member Carrie Woerner’s office for $250,000.

“The whole theater is redone, the seating is redone, the lobby is redone, we have a beautiful coffee shop in front of the building,” Newell said. “We renovated some offices so now we have rental income.”

And the work is paying off, the Strand boasts big names on its stage such as Ace Frehley, from KISS; Martin Barre, from Jethro Tull; and Don Felder from The Eagles.

And it’s not just a one way street, Newell said Hudson Falls is gaining something of a reputation within the touring music community as a must-stop, not only because of the historic theater, but the welcome artists receive from the community.

“I think a lot of them who’re maybe from small towns or something, it’s almost like coming home a little bit,” he said. “This, I think also brings them back to why they got into music in the first place too.”

Not only the small town aesthetic, but the hardcore Rock n’ Roll reception helps keep those headliners flowing.

“When Don Felder started, right after he finished his first song, people screamed so loud it scared him,” Newell added. “Literally he jumped back, like a foot from the microphone.”

As a matter of fact, the docket has been so jam-packed for the Strand this year, its anniversary almost went by completely unnoticed. There was a silent movie festival in January to pay homage to the theater’s humble beginnings, but with so much growth and momentum on its stage throughout the summer, Newell said there really hasn’t been time to plan a proper celebration. But, he concluded that there could be no better way to celebrate the Strand’s centennial anniversary than by seeing it brought back to what it was always meant to be.

“I think just recognizing it throughout the year that it’s survived 100 years,” he said. “The building is a survivor.”