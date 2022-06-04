10 for 10: All balloons take to the sky in first festival launch since 2019 in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Hot air balloons returned to Cambridge’s skies Saturday morning as the Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival held its first launch since 2019.

With fair skies and a slight southerly breeze, all 10 of the balloon crews at this weekend’s festival were able to go up, said Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Pembroke.

The chamber has organized the balloon festival since its inception in 2001.

The 2020 festival, which would have been its 20th anniversary, was canceled due to the pandemic.

The chamber tried to stage a festival last year but was prevented by continuing public health concerns and difficulty finding sponsors, Pembroke said.

Friday evening’s launch was scrubbed because of wind.

As the sun rose over the Taconics, spectators gathered on the still-shadowy grounds of Cambridge Central School to watch the balloons inflate and lift off.

Ashley McCuin and Gordon McQuerrey were on hand with their Coffee And booth to provide coffee and pastries to the early risers.

In what has become a signature of the Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, the balloons drifted north over the village’s spires, towers, trees and rooftops. Residents, some in their bathrobes, stood in their yards to snap pictures of the colorful orbs. The whoosh of gas jets keeping the balloons aloft echoed over the quiet streets.

At least six balloons landed on the grounds of Common Sense Farm, a cooperative community at the north end of the village. Another came down on the level portion of Woodlands Cemetery, and one more appeared to be making for the American Legion field just up Route 22.

White Creek Town Supervisor Jim Griffith was a passenger in one of two balloons that came down side by side in a field along North Union Street.

“This is my second trip,” Griffith said as he helped stow the yellow and orange envelope, burner, and basket in Majestic Balloon Flight’s van. “I went up about eight years ago.”

Griffith earned the flight as one of the event’s lodging sponsors. The balloon’s owners, Rob and Micky Swinton, were staying in one of his two short-term rentals, Griffith said. Team Tinkham of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services was the balloon’s sponsor.

“The flight was good,” Griffith said. “We had low winds by the school, but we had a nice ride.”

After last night’s missed launch, “they all got up this morning. That was great,” he said.

The festival is “a tourism generator,” Griffith said. “It draws people from all over. I talked to some people last night from St. Petersburg, Florida, who came here just for the balloon festival. It’s a chance to show off our properties in the area. The event is helping our small businesses get back on their feet after two years.”

Spectators aren’t the only ones who travel for the balloon festival. Only six of the pilots were New Yorkers. The others came from Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Idaho.

“It was a beautiful morning for a flight,” Swinton said. “We were up about 50 minutes.”

Since balloons are only minimally steerable, he started looking for a good landing place about halfway through the flight.

“I knew I would put down somewhere around here,” he said. “I was looking at this field.”

The festival is limited to 10 balloons because that’s all that can be launched from the school and the chamber of commerce can find sponsors for, Swinton said.

“I love this small town,” Swinton said.

On the morning flights, “we usually wake everyone up and they come out in their bathrobes.”

The Swintons are from Queensbury and are longtime participants in the Adirondack Balloon Festival. Compared to that event, “this is a very relaxed festival,” Swinton said. “I enjoy doing this one.”

Other activities, including a carnival, antique car show, strawberry festival, craft markets, and a powered aircraft fly-in were held in the area throughout the day. A second balloon launch, Taste of Cambridge, and a Moon Glow celebration (tethered balloons lighted by their gas jets) were scheduled for the evening. A final launch was to go up early this morning, followed by a pilots breakfast.

