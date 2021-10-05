$1.3M project using new technology to line existing water pipes along Ridge Road

Ultimately, the town and the state agreed on the liner plan, which is new around here, but has been done a lot in Canada and recently in Rochester, Harrington said.

It involved a TV camera going through the lines to inspect them to be cleaned out. A robot then went in to seal off services to homes before the lining started. Finally, the robot goes back in to reconnect services to homes. He said the project is basically wrapping up now.

The work was bid out and Carver Construction of Altamont beat out local contractor Galosh by only $4,000.

The project is being bonded over 30 years and will be paid by town taxpayers, he said, adding that Queensbury never gets state funding for such projects because “we’re told the median income is too high.”

Asked about Queensbury’s tough time getting grants for such projects, state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said it’s true, although he said he had not been approached by anyone about the Ridge Road project.

“The state has long used a formula that includes median income information in determining state funding assistance,” he said via text.