$1.3M project using new technology to line existing water pipes along Ridge Road

QUEENSBURY — Motorists on Ridge Road for weeks have encountered construction workers using an odd contraption that appeared to be blowing steam into the air from underground.
And along the sides of the heavily traveled road were what looked like temporary water lines — on top of the ground and covered with asphalt when crossing driveways.
“It’s a $1.3 million project nobody knows about,” Queensbury Water and Sewer Superintendent Chris Harrington said Tuesday.
And there’s a reason drivers were doing double takes when passing the steam-belching machine. Harrington said the technology for the work they are doing is pretty new.
“They’re basically putting a (fiberglass) sock-like liner in the existing water main with epoxy and they use steam to cure it,” he said.
The water main along the stretch from Quaker Road toward Cronin Road was installed in 1963 and has suffered numerous breaks in recent years, including two or three in 2018 alone, Harrington said.
He said he began investigating fixes in 2018, but said planning was tough because, as a state road, state transportation officials had to be involved. The road also has a lot of ledge, a utility company put a gas line on top of the failing water line, and historic stone walls along the stretch posed problems, he said.
Ultimately, the town and the state agreed on the liner plan, which is new around here, but has been done a lot in Canada and recently in Rochester, Harrington said.
It involved a TV camera going through the lines to inspect them to be cleaned out. A robot then went in to seal off services to homes before the lining started. Finally, the robot goes back in to reconnect services to homes. He said the project is basically wrapping up now.
The work was bid out and Carver Construction of Altamont beat out local contractor Galosh by only $4,000.
The project is being bonded over 30 years and will be paid by town taxpayers, he said, adding that Queensbury never gets state funding for such projects because “we’re told the median income is too high.”
Asked about Queensbury’s tough time getting grants for such projects, state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said it’s true, although he said he had not been approached by anyone about the Ridge Road project.
“The state has long used a formula that includes median income information in determining state funding assistance,” he said via text.
Harrington said the town did get $2.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan money, but that can’t be used for this project because it wasn’t bid with federal guidelines in mind, which could cause problems. Instead, Harrington said, a portion of the money will be used to add new water lines to Glenwood and Haviland avenues and a sewer main behind D’Ella Honda on Quaker Road.