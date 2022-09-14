1,300 athletes expected at Special Olympics New York Fall Games

GLENS FALLS — For Hudson Falls native and Special Olympian Derek Paul, it was only natural that he would become a coach for the South Glens Falls Diamond Dawgs softball team at age 16.

Paul said that he grew up playing baseball with his family, and he went on to play in school.

"Becoming a coach requires a certain amount of hours of participating in the Special Olympic games, and you have to be 16," he said.

Paul, alongside his cousin Bryce Reynolds, who plays on the same team, addressed a group of 50 onlookers during the press conference Wednesday outside City Hall.

There were other athletes and coaches in the crowd who will be participating in this year's Fall State Games on Oct. 21-22.

CEO and President of Special Olympics New York Stacey Hengsterman said that she is confident that this year will triple the number of participants.

"We've been all around the state, but I think Glens Falls is my favorite place, truly. It's just made for our competitions, and the community is pretty welcoming," she said.

Funding for the Fall Games was cut from the budget around six years ago, but in anticipation of the 50th anniversary in 2020, funding came back, only for the games to be further delayed because of the pandemic.

Then, in 2021, the games made an underwhelming comeback in 2021 because of continuing regulations, which limited the number of participants between 300 and 500.

With the expected increase of participants, Hengsterman said they need 350 volunteers this year.

"We already have 50 signed up," she said.

Mayor Bill Collins, who is also a former employee of Special Olympics New York, had played a part in trying to ramp up numbers for the event in the past.

"I don't know if it sounds that significant to you, but 1,300 people is more than we've ever had in the Fall Games, at least in the last 18 years," Collins said during the press conference.

"Four years ago, Stacey joined the organization and is making a new face and is continuing to grow Special Olympics New York. It is the largest organization of its kind in the country. It was the sixth-largest one in the world since the last time I saw the statistics. These athletes will amaze us," said Collins.

Special Olympian Ernie Dillon from Albany has participated in the events for approximately 22 years. His favorite events to participate in are softball and equestrian, he said Wednesday.

The different Fall Games include bocce, cycling, golf, equestrian, soccer, softball and cross-country running.