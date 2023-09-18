Six Flags Great Escape hosts blood drive

Six Flags Great Escape Resort and The American Red Cross will host a blood drive on Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The blood drive will be held at the Six Flags Great Escape Lodge Mohican Ballroom, 89 Six Flags Drive, Queensbury, N.Y.

Donors will receive a ticket to Oktoberfest or Fright Fest, two of the park’s annual, fall special events.

To make an appointment and learn more about blood donation, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS and use sponsor keyword SIXFLAGS.

Climate rally draws people from Capital Region

From a press release: On Sunday, Sept. 17 hundreds of climate activists from the Capital District and Hudson Valley traveled to New York City for the March to End Fossil Fuels.

Dozens of climate groups from the greater Capital District attended, including, Citizen Action, GreenFaith, PAUSE/350Albany, Progressive Schenectady, and Community Advocates for a Sustainable Environment among them.

The march and rally are in conjunction with the United Nations Climate Ambition Summit 2023 in NYC on Sept. 20 that will demonstrate a will to accelerate the transition to a more equitable renewable-energy based, climate-resilient global economy, according to a press release for the event.

Organizers wish to halt federal approvals for new fossil fuel projects; phase out of fossil fuel drilling and provide a just transition to a renewable energy future, according to the event’s press release.

“Progressive Schenectady has put climate activism at the very top of our agenda because we recognize that the climate crisis impacts such a wide range of humanitarian concerns—food security, disease, displacement, war and political instability,” Vicki Michela of Progressive Schenectady said in a statement.

Mt. Defiance chicken dinner fundraiser

A public Chicken and Biscuits Dinner, sponsored jointly by the members of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 794, F.&A.M. and Fort Ticonderoga Chapter No. 263, Order of the Eastern Star, will be served, Monday, Sept. 25 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Ticonderoga Masonic Temple, 10 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga (across from the Stone House). Take-outs will also be available. Tickets, sold at the door, are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12 years old and under. Parking will be available along Montcalm Street and at the Hancock House parking lot.

Porter Campbell named director of inspector general’s office

Chief Administrative Judge Joseph A. Zayas today announced the appointment of Kay-Ann Porter Campbell as the Director of the court system’s Office of the Inspector General.

As Director, Porter Campbell will oversee the OIG, which, operating within the Office of Court Administration, is responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct, fraud, criminal activity or conflicts of interest by court employees or persons or corporations doing business with the court system.

“Kay-Ann Porter Campbell is a person of the highest character and standards, an extraordinarily thoughtful and focused leader who, as the OIG’s Managing Inspector General for Bias Matters over the past two decades, has worked diligently to root out and eliminate bias within the court system, including leading efforts to expand the Office’s outreach in its mission to promote a safe, inclusive environment for all who work in, do business in and visit our courts,” said Chief Administrative Judge Zayas.

Ms. Porter Campbell has served as OCA’s Managing Inspector General for Bias Matters since 2002, conducting and overseeing investigations into allegations of bias within the courthouse, advising court managers on anti-bias policies and best practices, developing and delivering anti-bias training for judges and nonjudicial personnel, and representing the OIG at events to highlight the Office’s work, including the complaint process, and shed light on issues relating to the OIG’s mission.

Starks promoted to CCO at AAFCPAs

Glens Falls native JoAnne Starks promoted to Chief Content Officer at accounting firm AAFCPAs.

In her new position, Starks will oversee the content and marketing flow for the fast-growing regional firm. The firm currently has more than 300 employees.

Starks originally joined AAFCPAs as Director of Marketing in 2014. During her tenure at the firm, she successfully implemented the company’s strategic marketing plan, driving content strategy and growing customer insight. Her project management talents and superb writing skills are visible on every page of the firm’s website. JoAnne has fostered win/win relationships across the organization, expanding awareness of all practice areas.

Starks earned a B.S. in Business Administration from the State University of New York at Potsdam, who also aspires to one day hike all 46 Adirondack High Peaks. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of the Dake Foundation for Children in Saratoga Springs.

Pioneer Bank raises $40,000 for children

Pioneer Bank hosted more than 1,000 children and families at Pioneer Plaza for its fourth annual Grand Carnival, a day of family fun that raised more than $40,000 to support area nonprofit organizations that serve the health and welfare of children. The event has raised more than $115,000 in four years, according to a Pioneer Bank press release.

The Grand Carnival, conducted by the Pioneer Charitable Foundation,featured a host of games and activities including face painting, pumpkin painting, sand art, caricatures and balloon animals. Families also attended magic shows, a Kids’ Dance Contest. Radio station B95.5 FM provided entertainment, the press release said.

Established in 2018, the Pioneer Charitable Foundation has provided more than $1.2 million in financial support to nearly 400 Capital Region nonprofits that address the critical needs of children, from housing, nutrition, and health care to educational, social and recreational opportunities, according to the press release.

Slate Valley Garden Club annual Beautification Awards

The Slate Valley Garden Club has presented its annual Beautification Awards for gardens in the Village of Granville. The winners are:

ResidentialNicole and Connor Hoagland 1 Lawrence St.; Gail Nelson, 31 Quaker St.; Mary Ann Raley, 1 Lincoln St.; Lori and John Winn 25 Quaker St.

CommercialHolbrook Adult Home, 73 North St.

CivicGranville Post Office, Main Street.