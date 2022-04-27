042822-nws-briefsmergedglnpost

MOREAU — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists to watch for stoppages on the Adirondack Northway approaching Exit 17 in the town of Moreau on Thursday and Friday.

The brief stoppages of up to 10 minutes will occur between midnight and 6 a.m. on April 28 for northbound traffic and on April 29 for southbound traffic, weather permitting, to allow for removal of overhead sign structures. This is part of a previously announced bridge replacement project.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

Motorists are also reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.

