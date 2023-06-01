Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers responded to two local rescues.

On May 25, in Granville, Washington County officials requested forest ranger assistance with the search for an 85-year-old with dementia who walked away from her home. Her husband had last seen her at 9 p.m. the previous day. A ranger tracked the subject’s foot path through leaf litter and found her laying in the woods off an ATV trail at 12:01 p.m. The subject was disoriented and cold, but uninjured.

The next day, in the town of Horicon, while on patrol to Pharaoh Lake, a ranger found a 14-year-old from Maryland with a leg injury. The teenager was hiking ahead of his mother. The ranger compression-wrapped the ankle and got crutches to assist the hiker out of the woods. She reunited the subject with his mother and helped them to their vehicle.

DEC responds to hundreds of search and rescue incidents every year, partnering with other state agencies forest rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.

In 2022, DEC Forest Rangers conducted 359 search and rescue missions, extinguished 162 wildfires covering more than 1,300 acres, participated in 53 prescribed fires that served to rejuvenate nearly 900 acres of land, and worked on cases that resulted in hundreds of tickets and arrests.

“With more people visiting State lands and enjoying New York’s myriad, world-class outdoor recreational opportunities, DEC’s Forest Rangers are on the front lines to help visitors get outside responsibly and get home safely,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Each day, these highly trained first responders are protecting irreplaceable natural resources and utilizing their expert knowledge of wildland fire suppression, wilderness first aid, land navigation, law enforcement, and technical rescue techniques to successfully execute critical missions, for DEC and our countless local, state, and national partners.”