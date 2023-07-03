Annual Glens Falls Symphony July 3rd Summer Pops Concert and Youth Arts Experience!

VENUE CHANGE for the symphony (the fireworks are still outside): The Glens Falls Symphony presents the annual Summer Pops Concert at COOL Insuring Arena on Monday, July 3rd, beginning at 7:30pm. This annual family favorite Independence Day concert is FREE and open to all.

Cool Insuring Arena is located in Downtown Glens Falls 1 Civic Center Plaza, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The Glens Falls Rotary will be out front of the arena main entrance with their famous bread dough trailer.

Returning for this year’s July 3rd concert is our Youth Arts Experience! From *6:00-7:30pm, multiple local arts organizations like the World Awareness Children’s Museum, the Chapman Museum, the Hyde Collection, Crandall Public Library, and the Wood Theater have engaging art activities for children of all ages! This will be in the front entrance of the arena (FREE).

FIREWORKS will still be at Crandall Park at dusk, courtesy of the Glens Falls Symphony.

Executive Director Jennifer Brink states, “It is so wonderful to be able to bring this beloved concert on July 3, and we especially look forward to engaging young people with fun, inspiring art activities in the early evening.”

This year’s theme is takes us to the movie theater with a program called “Music of the Movies!” Joining us on stage are local elected officials including NY State Senator Dan Stec and Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner to help us honor all military veterans, Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough, and Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins.

Grant Cottage Celebrates July 4th!Leashed dogs welcome.

Grant Cottage invites families and individuals of all ages to join in the festivities on July 4th for a memorable Family 4th Day celebration!

Open Tuesday through Sunday, 9:30am - 4pm

Located on the picturesque Mount McGregor, this event promises a day filled with captivating activities, historical exploration, and the joy of coming together as a community. "We are thrilled to host the Family 4th Day at Grant Cottage and provide a memorable experience for families and friends," said Beth J. Merrill, Executive Director of Grant Cottage.

Gates open at 9:30 am, welcoming guests to explore the stunning surroundings of Mount McGregor. Visitors are encouraged to bring their best 4-legged friends, as the outdoor areas are pet-friendly. Activities from the 1800s will engage and delight attendees of all ages. Children's games and pastimes such as croquet, hoops, marbles, and more will transport participants back in time, providing a unique and educational experience.

For more information and to set up tours click here.

Saratoga County Chamber to host Saratoga’s All-American Celebration

July 4 events include road race, live music and fireworks

Saratoga’s All-American Celebration is back this July 4th in downtown Saratoga Springs, courtesy of the Saratoga Chamber. The day will include the annual Firecracker4 Road Race, a free, family-friendly concert featuring local band Big Sky Country and a spectacular fireworks display.

Firecracker 4 begins at 9 a.m. at the Saratoga Springs City Center, 522 Broadway

Big Sky Country performs from 6 to 9 p.m. on stage at Ellsworth Jones Place

9 p.m. Revolutionary reenactor and historian Sean Kelleher on stage at Ellsworth Jones Place

Fireworks set off just after 9 p.m. from the top of the Saratoga Springs City Center Garage

The U.S. to welcome 47 new citizens, in Capital Region July 4

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the New York State Supreme Court will welcome 47 new U.S. citizens during two special ceremonies Tuesday, July 4, to celebrate Independence Day.

The first occurs at 10 a.m. at Saratoga National Historic Park in Stillwater and the second at 5 p.m. at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza.

In Albany, USCIS will present the citizenship candidates to New York State Supreme Court Acting Justice Richard Rivera who will administer the Oath of Allegiance and offer congratulatory remarks. New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy and other elected officials and dignitaries will offer remarks and welcome the new citizens. The 27 citizenship candidates originate from the following 19 countries: Afghanistan, Albania, Bangladesh, Burma, Cameroon, Canada, China, El Salvador, Ghana, India, Iran, Liberia, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom and Venezuela.

Tuesday, July 4, 5 p.m. Nelson A. Rockefeller Empire State Plaza Madison Ave. between Upper Swan and Eagle Streets Albany, NY 12223

At the Saratoga National Historical Park. USCIS Field Office Director Gwynne Dinolfo will administer the Oath of Allegiance and offer congratulatory remarks. Saratoga National Historical Park Superintendent Leslie Morlock and other elected officials and dignitaries will offer remarks and welcome the new citizens.

The 20 citizenship candidates originate from the following 16 countries: Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, China, Colombia, Ghana, Guyana, India, Jamaica, Malaysia, Moldova, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Sudan and United Kingdom.

Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. Saratoga National Historic Park 648 Route 32 Stillwater, NY 12170

This ceremonies are part of USCIS’ annual Independence Day celebration of our nation’s 247th birthday and the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. USCIS will welcome new U.S. citizens at Independence Day-themed naturalization ceremonies across the country.

Washington County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI JULY 4th “High Visibility Engagement Campaign”

STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs July 1 to 5.

Washington County police agencies and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving. The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign will start on July 1st and will end on July 5th. The Fourth of July extended weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving. This year the 4th of July falls on a Tuesday so we expect heavy traveling to begin on Saturday.

Americans love to celebrate the Fourth of July with family, friends, food and fireworks, but all too often the festivities turn tragic on the nation's roads. The fact is this iconic American holiday is also one of the deadliest holidays of the year due to impaired-driving crashes.

You can help to make a difference by Having a Sober Plan! Download our mobile app – “Have a Plan” and you will always be able to find a safe ride home www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp Impaired driving is completely preventable. All it takes is a little planning.