The area will fall under a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. this evening, with peak temperatures and heat index values the highest during the mid-afternoon, the National Weather Service is reporting, July 6. The high temperature is expected to reach 91 degrees, but the heat index will reach 95 or higher, the weather service says.

The NWS is asking people to drink plenty of fluids; stay out of the sun and in air conditioned spaces if possible; and check on young people and on the elderly.

Heat stroke is much more likely on days like these, the weather service says, adding that heat stroke is real and should be dealt with as an emergency. The first step is to move people into shade or air conditioning if heat stroke is suspected. Call 911 if needed.

Signs of heat (or sun) stroke according to the New York State Department of Health:

Hot, dry, red skin

Rapid pulse

High body temperature ≥ 105°

Loss of alertness

Confusion

Unconsciousness or coma

Rapid and shallow breathing

The immediate response should be to Call 911.

As well, the DOH website recommends that you cool the person quickly by bringing them to a cool place and use a cool bath, a cold sponge bath, fans and air conditioning to cool them quickly. The DOH also recommends that people wrap ice packs in cloth and place on neck, wrists, ankles and armpits; remove clothing and wrap the person in cool, wet sheets.

The heat index is created based on heat and humidity and creates the temperature that the human body feels, rather than just the temperature itself.

Resources: