Historian Cutshall-King takes one more glance over his shoulder

Cutshall-King’s first “Over My Shoulder” book came out in 2018 and his second in 2019.

“I really am proud of the history in it,” he said.

He includes columns that document the current history from that time period.

“I’ll be making references to something happening in downtown or Whitehall or Saratoga Springs or wherever and the column itself becomes history,” he said.

The book is available for $9.95 plus tax on Amazon, at Battenkill Books in Cambridge, Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs and at the Chapman Museum, where Cutshall-King served as director from 1975 to 1985. Writing a history column for the local newspaper was part of his job.

“There’s solid history there,” he said. “A lot of people sometimes take newspaper history — the columns — as being Fluffernutters, and I always prided myself on sourcing things but always trying to make it enjoyable.”

With his series completed, Cutshall-King is now focusing on writing a fictional history novel and a book based on the letters written to him by his mother over the years.