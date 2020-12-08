Historian Cutshall-King takes one more glance over his shoulder

ARGYLE — Joseph Cutshall-King is naming names in his third and final book in his “Over My Shoulder” series, featuring his favorite stories from his days as a columnist at The Post-Star.
The new book covers Cutshall-King’s columns from 2001 through 2003, the last three years of his column-writing days.
“I really, really indexed it, and I also put in a lot of endnotes,” said Cutshall-King, who said the book is broken up into Glens Falls history, regional history and personal reminiscences.
The 198-page book has a table of contents and an extensive 18-page index. Also heavily indexed in the book are towns, cities, counties, places, events, buildings, causes and famous people. He updates such subjects as Battle Hill in Fort Ann, which he wrote about in July 2002, when the town was hosting a full-scale reenactment of the Battle of Fort Anne.
“In the almost 20 years since the column came out, Battle Hill was thankfully saved by a group of volunteers who got a federal grant for it,” he explained, “so that was great news and I wanted to put that in there.”
The 99 columns cover an area ranging from Ticonderoga to Saratoga Springs and east into Vermont and west into the Adirondacks. Cutshall-King’s personal reminiscences include his times growing up in Saratoga Springs, Fort Edward and Ticonderoga, as well as the years he and his family lived in Glens Falls.
Cutshall-King’s first “Over My Shoulder” book came out in 2018 and his second in 2019.
“I really am proud of the history in it,” he said.
He includes columns that document the current history from that time period.
“I’ll be making references to something happening in downtown or Whitehall or Saratoga Springs or wherever and the column itself becomes history,” he said.
The book is available for $9.95 plus tax on Amazon, at Battenkill Books in Cambridge, Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs and at the Chapman Museum, where Cutshall-King served as director from 1975 to 1985. Writing a history column for the local newspaper was part of his job.
“There’s solid history there,” he said. “A lot of people sometimes take newspaper history — the columns — as being Fluffernutters, and I always prided myself on sourcing things but always trying to make it enjoyable.”
With his series completed, Cutshall-King is now focusing on writing a fictional history novel and a book based on the letters written to him by his mother over the years.
He is also hosting “Back Over My Shoulder” podcasts every week in December in which he reads his Christmas-themed “Over My Shoulder” columns. His podcasts are available on Anchor, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and Spotify.
Cutshall-King says his books will appeal to those who hated high school history.
“I wrote for them,” he said, “because I know that some people think of history like as much fun as having a root canal.”
