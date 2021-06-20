GUEST EDITORIAL: IRS data shows the system is rigged in favor of fat cats

But in the same period, his wealth rose by $24.3 billion. With a “b.” That’s a tax rate of .1%.

He wasn’t the only one. Elon Musk, the Tesla founder, paid $455 million in taxes during the same period as his wealth grew by $13.9 billion.

In 2018, Musk paid zero dollars in income taxes. Zero.

Financier George Soros went three straight years without paying any income tax. Jeff Bezos, the head of Amazon, didn’t pay a penny of taxes, either, in 2007 or 2011, when he reported losing so much money on investments that he claimed a $4,000 child tax credit.

Next month, Bezos is planning to fly his way to space.

The data obtained by ProPublica shows that the very richest Americans pay very, very little of their personal wealth in taxes. It shows, even, that they pay less of their taxable income in income taxes than the average American.

And that doesn’t even start to get at the income not reported at all — costing tens of billions of dollars in tax revenue every year, and allowed by an IRS that has not been given the resources to root out tax evaders.