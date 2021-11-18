 Skip to main content
Hampton sex offender charged with failure to properly register

HAMPTON — A Hampton woman was arrested on Oct. 25 after police said she failed to properly register an email address, which is required of her as a convicted sex offender.

Robin L. Baker, 50, was charged with a felony following a joint investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Probation Department, according to Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy.  

Baker was held for arraignment at centralized arraignment and released on her own recognizance, a news release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

