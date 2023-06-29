The Glens Falls Common Council approved a resolution in an attempt to halt zoning changes in the Town of Queensbury that could affect Glens Falls home owners in the Second Ward near the border between the city and town. The resolution addressed the council’s view that a project put forward by the F.W. WEBB company on Quaker Road in Queensbury would have negative effects on the surrounding environment including a nearby wetlands and traffic on Quaker Road. They created the resolution at their meeting Tuesday evening, June 27.

Glens Falls Mayor Bill Collins said the city does “not look upon the favor for the request to change the zone” due to concerns about the water table, the neighborhood traffic, environmental, and infrastructure impacts.”

Second Ward Councilman Bob Landry said he discussed the zoning change and overall project with both town and F.W. WEBB officials. F.W. Webb hopes to build two-floor distribution center and retail facility on the site. The company is a large electrical and plumbing supplier in the greater Capital District.

“The facility is located in a commercial zone that the Town of Queensbury is interested in rezoning just for the F.W. WEBB project,” he said. “If this happens, residents out on the east end of the city are going to definitely see their properties devalued, their water tables are going to rise.”

He added that it will impact the Glens Falls Tennis and Swim Club, too.

Mark Frost, the Editor of the Chronicle newspaper and a resident of the Windy Hill neighborhood, was the only private resident to speak about the project during public comment at the council meeting.

He said that the zoning change had been “rammed through” by Queensbury.

“I think the wetlands nearby and the traffic is a hazard on Quaker Road and there has not been a study done on the real impact this is going to have,” he said. “I hope the city will stand up for the residents of Glens Falls.”

The 15-acre parcel will be two stories and have a footprint of over 76,000 sq. ft. The facility will need to operate within a designated CLI, or Commercial Light Industrial Zone. Queensbury is looking to change the zone on the property to the CLI from a commercial zoning.

According to planning board minutes of May 18, analyst Brandon Ferguson of Environmental Design Partnership said that they had no concerns of impacting traffic on Quaker Road. He also said the plans avoid the DEC wetlands in the area by the legal distances.

Peter McDevitt, Warren County Second Ward supervisor for Glens Falls, spoke on behalf of some of his constituents at the planning board meeting, according to the minutes, asking town officials about impact the proposed development would have on the resale value of these homes within the second ward.

Stu Baker, senior planner for the Town of Queensbury, said the long environmental impact form was filled out regarding the wetlands in the area. That form looks at impacts on the ecological environment as well as the quality-of-life impacts such as traffic, noise and other issues.

He said if the zoning change is approved at the conclusion of the public hearing that began on June 19, the project will then return to the planning board for a site plan review.

The city council voted to approve the resolution against the project after back-and-forth discussion of the language. What they approved was more of an outline rather than a full resolution.

“The council’s resolution is that you do not look in favor of this project, you don’t believe they have taken a hard look at issues you just addressed, and you’re questioning the SEQR review process,” city attorney Karen Judd said.

The Town of Queensbury will meet at 7 p.m. in the Queensbury Senior Center on July 10 to close the public hearing and vote on the zoning change. Glens Falls City officials such as Landry and Collins will be in attendance.

“I’ve appreciated my relationship so far with the Town of Queensbury and (Supervisor) John Strough. I’ve really appreciated the last 18 months. This is not incongruent with working with the community, so I will tell them that at the meeting,” Collins said. “We want to work with them.”