Haley Gilligan defeated Peter McDevitt on Tuesday in the Ward 2 Democratic primary race for supervisor of Glens Falls. She bested him by more than 50%. Nancy Turner also beat her opponent, Andrew Kopf, by well over 50% to become the Democratic nominee in the Glens Falls Ward 3 supervisor race, according to unofficial results from Warren County.

Eugene “Gene” Merlino bested Daniel Waterhouse to win the Republican Party primary in the race to be Supervisor of Lake Luzerne. Merlino was the incumbent.

In the town council race in Warrensburg, Robert Sutphin squeaked by Matthew Kennedy to take the second of two seats. Joq Quintal beat them both by nearly double the vote, according to unofficial election results from Warren County. All are Republicans.

Republicans Scott Hahn and William Haessly won their party’s nod to run for supervisor in Washington County. Kevin Eastman won the party’s nomination to run for Hartford Town Council, according to unofficial results of the primary races in Washington County on Tuesday.

Otherwise, it was a slow primary election day, poll workers and elections officials told Post-Star reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens, but not hundreds, of voters turned out to cast ballots in the handful of polling locations that Post-Star reporters checked.

Election officials at the Washington County Board of Elections office in Fort Edward said that as of 5 p.m., not a single eligible voter had turned out to cast a ballot.

“We had a couple come in, but they weren’t Conservative Party, so they couldn’t vote,” said James Donahue, who was working the polling place.

Deputy Commissioner Mindy Suprenant said only 49 early voting ballots had been returned for the entire county.

“We had a conservative primary for D.A., I think in 2013, and (the turnout) was awful,” she said. “It was just as bad.”

The total votes cast in the three Washington County races listed only 93 votes cast.

By 1 p.m. in Glens Falls, 55 voters had turned out in-person. Polling volunteers said traffic was “light.”

Warren County is choosing who will represent their parties in 15 different races. Washington County has seven. No primaries were held in the Town of Moreau or in South Glens Falls, according to the Saratoga County Board of Elections.

Just before press time, Warren County released the absentee ballots; 330 votes were cast to determine who represents their parties in races from Glens Falls to Warrensburg to Stony Creek.

Check PostStar.com for results on Wednesday and for a follow-up from our government and politics reporter Maury Thompson. Or see tomorrow’s paper.