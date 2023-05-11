SCHUYLERVILLE — Four newcomers will vie for three open seats on the Schuylerville Central School District Board of Education on Tuesday.

Shaun Cumm, Jamie Martin, Jonathon Proctor and Michele Renner, and are all looking to serve on the board. There are two, three-year seats and one, one-year seat to fill out the remainder of a term. The top two vote-getters will get the three-year seats and the third-place finisher will get the other one.

Shaun Cumm

Cumm is a physician’s assistant at Glens Falls Hospital for Adirondack Cardiology. Cumm graduated from South Glens Falls High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from SUNY Cortland. Cumm earned his physician’s assistant degree from LeMoyne College. Over the past 12 years, Cumm has coached more than 40 youth/club soccer, football, basketball and lacrosse teams. He has been involved in the South high Marathon Dance as a core volunteer for over 20 years and has also served on several Glens Falls Hospital committees. Most recently, Cumm served on the Schuylerville CSD Code of Conduct Committee.

Cumm has three children in Schuylerville schools — Landen, Blake, and Avery.

“I have lived in this area for my entire life and value the Schuylerville community/families that I have been able to interact with over the past 16-17 years of living in the school district,” he said.

Jamie Martin

Martin is a registered dietitian at Hudson Headwaters Health Network. She works with patients of all ages and medical conditions to determine nutrition interventions and provide education. Martin also helps facilitate Hudson Headwater’s Food Farmacy program, which offers education and access to fresh produce to patients. Martin graduated from Schuylerville High School in 2010. She went on to Villanova University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business and communication studies in 2014, and then to Russell Sage College, where she earned a post-graduate Certificate in nutrition sciences in 2017. Martin is a volunteer at the Wilton Food Pantry and was a member of the Board of Directors.

Martin has two children preparing to enter Schuylerville schools, Ryker and Kealy.

“I come from a family of educators which helped develop my own passion for education. I loved my experience at Schuylerville and am excited at the possibility of being involved in decisionmaking and serving the community. I look forward to volunteering my time at district activities as my children enter school and am excited to get involved and take part in the awesome things Schuylerville offers,” she said.

Jonathon Proctor

Procter is the vice president of commercial lines for USI Insurance Services in Clifton Park. He graduated from Schuylerville High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in history from SUNY Brockport in 2012. He is currently a member of the Adirondack Chamber of Commerce, Eastern Contractors Association, and the North Country Chamber of Commerce. Procter is also a past member of the Agricultural Stewardship Association.

Procter has four children, three of whom attend Schuylerville schools, Liam, Keelan, Ronan, and Makinley.

“I am a graduate of the district who is raising my family in the district. I have a lot of pride in our wonderful community and would be honored to be part of voicing the opinions and concerns of the people that the Board of Education serves,” he said in a statement on the district’s website

Michele Renner

Renner works at Geyser Road Elementary in the Saratoga Springs City School District. Renner has been an elementary classroom teacher for 28 years, first in the Schenectady City School District and then in the Saratoga Springs City School District. Renner graduated from Stillwater High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and social science, and a master of science in education in literacy, both from The College of St. Rose.

Renner has three children — Casey, Cayden, and Alex. Two are graduates from Schyulerville High School and one is currently attending.

“I have been a resident of Schuylerville for nearly 20 years. As an educator of 28 years, I bring a lot of knowledge and experience from my teaching and involvement in several committees, some of which include: TILT (technology integration); BELT (Building Equity Leadership Team); Annual Professional Performance Review committee; PBIS (Positive Behavior Intervention Supports) committee, and the professional development committee,” she said.

Voting for the Board of Education and budget (see sidebar) will take place from noon to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday in the District Office Board of Education room.