SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Essity announced Thursday that it will close its tissue manufacturing operations across New York state including its South Glens Falls paper mill, Greenwich converting facility and Saratoga warehouse/distribution center.

About 300 people will lose their jobs.

“It is never easy to decide to close a manufacturing operation,” said Michael Olive, plant director for Essity’s sites in New York state in a press release issued Thursday morning. “Our operations in upstate New York have had a long, productive history and have always benefited from the extraordinary commitment of our employees. This decision is in no way a reflection on the skills, capabilities or dedication of our employees here. We are grateful for their decades of service and the support we have always received from the surrounding community.”

The release states that the manufacturer is “sunsetting products that are not as relevant in today’s market,” as a measure to support growth of its other Tork-branded products at other facilities across the U.S.

The South Glens Falls paper mill will cease papermaking operations immediately, while the Greenwich and Saratoga Springs facilities will continue to operate as long as needed to ensure a smooth transition for customers.

In the release, the company says that layoffs of employees at the South Glens Falls location won’t begin until Oct. 20, 2023. Layoffs at the Greenwich and Saratoga Springs locations will begin at later dates. All employees will receive at least 90 days’ notice of the date of their layoff. In addition, Essity will provide impacted employees with a severance package and an opportunity to apply for and transfer to other Essity manufacturing facilities.