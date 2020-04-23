Essex County changes timeline for bed tax hike

Gillilland said the COVID-19 crisis has "devastated" the hotel and tourism industry. His order changing the bed tax law singles out the Lake Placid area as being particularly hard-hit by the pandemic.

Some hotel owners had gone public with their complaints about the timing of the bed tax increase. In a letter to the editor the Enterprise published April 13, Petra Weber, owner of the Wildwood on the Lake hotel in Lake Placid, wrote, "We all have events and groups and regulars booked and confirmed with deposits. Final amounts due are based on 11% total for state and bed tax. You want us to renegotiate the contracts?" she asked for the start date to be moved back to Jan. 1, 2021.

Ed Palen, owner of the Rock and River lodge in Keene, said in a subsequent letter that more than 60% of his summer and fall bookings had been made before the county board increased the tax.

"Lodge owners can't ask their guests to pay more than the originally agreed upon," Palen wrote. "What this ultimately comes down to is that we, the lodge owners, will have to pay this newly increased 2% rate out of our own pockets." He suggested pushing back the start date until Dec. 1.