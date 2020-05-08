Drive-thru food pantry held at Washington County Fairgrounds

EASTON — The Salvation Army of Glens Falls, in conjunction with the Tri-County United Way, Comfort Food Community, Washington County Fair and Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, joined forces to hold a "Drive-Thru Food Pantry" event at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Thursday.
Washington County Department of Public Safety announced the event served 1,784 people in 397 vehicles, representing 517 households. They also said 214 volunteers from 12 agencies came out to support the cause.
The event had multiple donors providing goods:
- 37,000 pounds of food donated by the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern NY,
- 600 gallons of milk donated by Battenkill Valley Creamery,
- 4,600 boxes of tissues donated by Irving Tissue & Scotties,
- Thousands of masks distributed by SAIL,
- Forklifts and drivers donated by Rojcewicz Trucking.
