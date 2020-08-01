You have permission to edit this article.
Cuomo: New York breaks one-day COVID-19 testing record
Cuomo: New York breaks one-day COVID-19 testing record

NEW YORK — New York broke a COVID-19 testing record on Friday by conducting 82,737 tests, the highest number ever conducted in a single day in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet on Saturday.

Of those 82,737 tests, 753, or 0.91%, were positive. State data released Saturday also show there were 581 total hospitalizations on Friday and four deaths.

Cuomo urged residents to remain vigilant and to not attend crowded parties, noting Saturday marked five months since New York's first confirmed coronavirus case.

"Since then, we have brought the infection rate way down through our collective action. Our future STILL depends on what we do today and everyday," he tweeted.

