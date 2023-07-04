After three years with no increase, the SUNY Adirondack budget will see a $165,000 increase from Warren County in addition to the $2.2 million the county already pays, pending a public hearing. The Warren County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the increase, on Friday after months of discussion.

County Administrator John Taflan said while the school’s budget stayed the same for the past three years, "The $165,000 is an add-on to our regular share of $2.2 million," Taflan said.

"It increases each year by $165,000 for five years until we get to about $3 million a year," he said.

Taflan said after the five year period, the amount will increase by 2% every year.

On Friday, Dr. Kris Duffy, president of SUNY Adirondack, opened the meeting with two major supporters: Ray Agnew, Glens Falls Hospital's vice president of hospital and community engagement and Bill Hart, vice-president of U.S. business operations for Irving Consumer Products. They spoke about their experiences with the community college.

Agnew said that the value of the college to the hospital “cannot be underestimated” and addressed some misconceptions about funding he believes the public may have about the Queensbury-based institution.

“A lot of people consider SUNY a state-funded operation. Well, it was in the early days, then it became state-supported, and now it’s what I would call state-assisted," he said.

SUNY Adirondack receives 24% of their budget from New York State. Although the State University of New York system received an increase in the 2023-2024 budget, the increase did not include SUNY's community colleges, Agnew said.

“SUNY Adirondack’s state support did not increase this year, it stayed exactly the same," he said, the money would be used to replace “20-year-old trucks and upgrade campus technology.”

Hart, a SUNY Adk alumni himself, spoke to the quality of education offered at the school.

“Having gone on to a four year (education) and then an MBA, I can tell you the quality of education received at that institution was as good, if not better, than any other college I have attended,” Hart said.

He also serves as the president of the college’s foundation and said he spends his time volunteering “at the college that gave him so much, hoping to give back.”

SUNY Adk has a budget of about $33 million.