CORINTH – A Corinth man is accused of forcibly entering a home and assaulting a resident.

State police responded to a home in Corinth on Tuesday at about 1:29 a.m. for reports of a burglary in progress. The investigation determined that Peter W. Winslow II, 40, entered the home and caused damage. He then engaged in a physical altercation, according to a news release.

Winslow left before police arrived but was located nearby and arrested.

Winslow was charged with felony counts of second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief as well as a misdemeanor of criminal obstruction of breathing and a violation of harassment.

He was arraigned at Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He was placed in contact with pre-trial services and is due in Corinth Town Court on July 11.

WHITEHALL – State police arrested a Granville man on Saturday for allegedly breaking into a home in Whitehall to steal copper pipes.

Matthew R. Austin, 25, was charged with a felony count of second-degree burglary.

Police received a call at about 9:35 a.m. reporting pipes being stolen from the plumbing of the home. When troopers arrived, they found Austin hiding within the residence.

The investigation determined Austin was in the unoccupied house without permission and responsible for the reported damages. The missing copper pipes were found nearby, along with Austin’s personal belongings, according to police.

Austin was arrested and taken to the state police station in Greenwich for processing. He was then turned over to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

