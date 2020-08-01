Cobb, Stefanik say don’t delay Nov. 3 election

Mary said members of her family vote absentee every year and that St. Lawrence County does a good job with it, but she believes if this is expanded to thousands of voters around the county, it could be a problem.

John said he never received his school ballot.

Stefanik said she is against automatic mail ballots but for expanding absentee ballots. She said she has heard of issues with direct-mail ballots not being counted.

“We have seen numerous instances in these past couple months … that there have been lots of problems with the automatic mailed-out ballots,” Stefanik said.

She also supports early voting, saying it is a safer way to vote in person.

Like Trump, Stefanik has both voted absentee before.

“Americans should be able to exercise their right to vote without the fear of getting sick,” Cobb wrote in an email. “The Congresswoman has voted by mail six times in New York State. All New Yorkers should be afforded the same opportunity in November.”

“Let’s not lose sight of what’s important: 150,000 Americans have died, the economy is in shambles, and millions have lost their healthcare,” Cobb wrote. “It has been four months, and we still don’t have a consistent or realistic Federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes ensuring the safety and security of our election — our lawmakers should be focused on that response.”

