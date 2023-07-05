People found many ways to celebrate America’s independence.

Families set up tents and cornhole games in the parking lot of the Washington County Fairgrounds on Monday evening waiting for dusk and the premiere of the synchronized drone show that lighted up the sky before the main fireworks.

The lighted drone show drew “tons of people,” said Rebecca Breese, co-manager of the fairgrounds as she had no formal way to take a headcount.

Breese said thanks to the Fort Miller Group and their Board President John Hedbring, the drone show came to life. The lighted show in the sky lasted roughly 10 minutes and included complex formations of patriotic symbols and an ode to STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math — careers responsible for the drone technology used in the show.

One Hudson Falls resident in attendance with her fiancé and son said it was the best show she’d seen in long time.

“I was really impressed by the drone show,” she said.

By Tuesday, in Argyle, the Galloway Gaelic Pipes and Drums of Glens Falls paraded down Main Street. On Lake Cossayuna, boats festooned with symbols of national pride, paraded just off shore.

At Moreau Lake State Park on July 4, crowds gathered to enjoy some fun in the sun as the rain held off. The secluded beach offered a prime location for visitors to come and enjoy time together as they celebrate July 4 with family and friends.

People enjoyed the classic fun of burying one another in the sand, playing beach volleyball and barbequing.