Cambridge artists hold art tour

CAMBRIDGE — Adapting this weekend’s Cambridge Valley Fine Arts Tour to COVID-19 requirements had a bright side, according to artist George Van Hook.
Van Hook took advantage of his tree-shaded yard to hang a wide selection of his oils and watercolors outdoors. The yard allowed for social distancing and gave him room to display more work than he could in his studio.
“People tell me how fun it is to view plein air paintings outside,” he said.
Van Hook was one of five Cambridge village artists who were a part of the tour. His exhibition was completely outside. While other artists like Sara Kelly, Matt Chinian, and Mark Tougias also had some work displayed indoors. Elana Marks’ work was solely online.
Chinian said more than 12 people came through his studio and that he made a sale in the first two hours he was open.
For the local art tour, “that’s almost unheard-of,” he said.
Chinian emphasizes village and urban scenes painted on location, “the places people overlook,” he said. Cars frequently appear in his work, but not people.
“People move very quickly,” Chinian said. “A car will substitute for people in the narrative. The immediate environment reflects how we act and behave. Cars are part of that environment.”
Chinian had two streetscapes featuring Black Lives Matter painted on city streets. One in Albany and one in Schenectady.
“It’s a perfect intersection of what I do with something that has a bigger meaning,” he said. The bold yellow letters have “a graphic quality that was striking.”
Sara Kelly’s oils and watercolors feature vivid yellow, pink, green, and blue and the approach to her exhibit went through her flower and vegetable garden. “I love color,” she said. “Why not paint it that way?”
Kelly, who is also a graphic designer, described most of her pictures as “mind’s eye” paintings. Although many of the landscapes are based on local scenes, they’re fantasized rather than literal, she said.
Saturday morning was surprisingly busy according to Kelly. Most of the participating artists were promoting the tour on their social media and that seemed to help. She said all the visitors have been compliant with masks and hand sanitizer. “I’m sanitizing after people come. It’s been fine.,” she added.
Mark Tougias had his landscapes set up in his yard and in his house. Most of the paintings reflect the rural scenery of upstate New York and Vermont —mountains, fields, country roads, covered bridges — at different seasons and times of day.
“A lot of the images are made up based on the local landscape,” Tougias said. “It’s more creative than painting on location. It’s just as much fun for me to be in the studio as outside.”
His new paintings included a series of doors in Venice and Portugal. Tougias usually goes to Europe for part of the summer, but this year, because of the pandemic, he had to cancel his trip to Prague. “It’s the first time in 40 years I’ve missed going to Europe,” he said ruefully.
“Normally, in summertime I do a great deal of travel,” Van Hook said. “I paint new places and things. Now I have to paint locally. I’m really enjoying digging deeper into local views. The more I paint there, the more I see there.”
A concrete bridge behind a local retirement home has become a favorite subject, and the residents enjoy watching him paint, he said.
“I’m very, very pleased that we’re continuing the fine art tour despite the challenges,” Van Hook said. “The arts in America are in a difficult place,” affecting not only artists but also the people for whom art is important. With most of the region’s performing arts centers shut, “I’m very happy that I can offer work to the public. People are saying they appreciate the opportunity to look at art.”
The pandemic has created “a very, very challenging time for art,” Van Hook said. “Going forward, I don’t know how we’re going to make it.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!