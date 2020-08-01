Cambridge artists hold art tour

Chinian had two streetscapes featuring Black Lives Matter painted on city streets. One in Albany and one in Schenectady.

“It’s a perfect intersection of what I do with something that has a bigger meaning,” he said. The bold yellow letters have “a graphic quality that was striking.”

Sara Kelly’s oils and watercolors feature vivid yellow, pink, green, and blue and the approach to her exhibit went through her flower and vegetable garden. “I love color,” she said. “Why not paint it that way?”

Kelly, who is also a graphic designer, described most of her pictures as “mind’s eye” paintings. Although many of the landscapes are based on local scenes, they’re fantasized rather than literal, she said.

Saturday morning was surprisingly busy according to Kelly. Most of the participating artists were promoting the tour on their social media and that seemed to help. She said all the visitors have been compliant with masks and hand sanitizer. “I’m sanitizing after people come. It’s been fine.,” she added.

Mark Tougias had his landscapes set up in his yard and in his house. Most of the paintings reflect the rural scenery of upstate New York and Vermont —mountains, fields, country roads, covered bridges — at different seasons and times of day.