The city of Glens Falls is looking to a report regarding the sidewalks and crosswalks at Glen Street where Grant Avenue crosses and become Sanford Street. They have not yet released the report, but Mayor Bill Collins discussed some of the findings at last week’s Common Council meeting. The issue is that the intersection is not straight across but jogs as Grant becomes Sanford.

Pete Fluck, owner of Glens Street Barber Shop on the Grant Avenue side said when he saw the plans he had concerns of traffic, pedestrian safety, and design changes outside of his business. Grass was added along the side of his building that he thought would restrict water runoff.

“I didn’t care for that idea,” Fluck said in an interview.

The mayor said the city is looking to repaint the crosswalks and to make sure the intersection is ADA compliant. ADA compliance has become a focal point of his administration.

The Board of Public Safety will be seeing the plans for the intersection at their July meeting on July 12 at 4 p.m. on the second floor of City Hall.