Boston Mayor Walsh says city will enforce mask requirement

Officials said they will continue to implement a phased opening of the forest in alignment with state and local officials.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said Saturday she was worried the good weather could prompt people to get together with friends, violating the state’s stay at home order, which she hopes to lift on May 8.

“It’s not the right thing to do,” Raimondo said during her Saturday press briefing. “’I’m asking you to not give in to that temptation. We’re not there yet. The stay at home order is not lifted. It may not be lifted on May 8th if everybody rushes out today and hangs out with their friends or has people over.”

On Saturday, the Rhode Island Department of Health reported 17 more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total of deaths caused by COVID-19 to 296.

Some Rhode Island grocery stores are limiting the amount of meat shoppers can buy.

The Providence Journal reports Rhode Island grocery stories are seeing a spike in demand. But, unlike the run on toilet paper during the early days of the pandemic, merchants predict shoppers will have less difficulty finding beef, pork and chicken.

Vermont