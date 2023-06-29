Aviation Mall will host a community blood drive with the American Red Cross on Thursday, June 29 from Noon to 6 p.m. across from Regal Cinema.

Marshall & Sterling Insurance is partnering with Common Roots Brewing for the second year in a row to sponsor this blood drive in loving memory of Anjelica Zingarino.

Anjelica worked at Common Roots for many years and her co-workers were like family to her. Anjelica Zingarino was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in April of 2021. After a hard-fought battle and extensive stay at Sloan Kettering, Anjelica sadly passed away 10 months after her diagnosis.

While Anjelica was receiving treatment including two units of blood per day, there was hope that she was going to receive a stem cell transplant. Unfortunately, Anjelica was not able to receive a transplant and her family and friends learned how difficult it was to find a donor match.

Be The Match will be present at this blood drive with information and to answer questions regarding marrow transplant donors. Be The Match connects patients with a matching donor for life-saving marrow transplants.

Donors at this blood drive will receive a coupon for a pint at Common Roots Brewing. In addition, all donors will receive a $10 gift card by email to the merchant of their choice.

Donors will be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package, including a laser wireless projector and screen, a smokeless firepit and more!

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, please call 1-800-REDCROSS or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code AVIATIONMALLNY.