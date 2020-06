CHESTER — The Chestertown and Horicon fire companies will be sponsoring a "Back the Blue" drive by parade as a way of thanking the police officers of New York State Police and Warren County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release.

The parade will start lining up at 11:30 a.m. on Little Tannery Road and is set to begin at noon. Anyone wishing to join the fire companies is free to join.