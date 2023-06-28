HUDSON FALLS – A video circulating through social media shows an extreme case of what appears to be bullying and assault performed by teenagers at Derby Park in Hudson Falls.

In a press release, the Hudson Falls Police Department said that a juvenile male, age 15, was struck in the face by a juvenile female, age 14 and sustained significant injury to his nose, requiring further medical intervention.

It is the policy of the Post-Star not to name underaged people who are arrested or to show their pictures.

The incident, which occurred on June 21, was investigated by authorities, and the juvenile female was arrested Wednesday on one count of second degree assault.

Police said a juvenile appearance ticket was issued to her legal guardian directing the juvenile to appear at the Washington County Probation Department at a later date.

“The Hudson Falls Police Department is aware that cell phone video of this incident has circulated through social media,” the release states. “This incident continues to be investigated as the police department seeks to identify additional witnesses who were present at the park at the time of the assault.”

Anyone with further information regarding the incident in encouraged to contact the Hudson Falls Police Department by calling (518) 747-4011.